Frederick County School Board candidates shared their positions on issues facing the school system at a forum on Tuesday night.
Hosted by the Small Business Freedom Alliance, candidates were each given three minutes to share their campaign ideals and why they should be elected on Nov. 7.
Gainesboro District candidate Frank Funes, Opequon District candidates Daryl Bell and Delane Karalow, Back Creek District candidate Edward Sturdivant and at-large candidate Chris Davey were present.
Gainesboro District candidate Christie Jett, Back Creek District candidate Jennifer Ellis and at-large candidates Brian Hester and Dianna Klein did not attend, but they sent statements which were read by a representative.
Funes kicked off the event held at West Oaks Farm Market, speaking about patriotism and how he believes it's needed in the school system.
"It seems the schools are not focused on America," Funes said.
He went on to say that he thinks education needs to be focused on the basics of reading, writing and math. His campaign slogan is "education, not indoctrination." He does not believe social issues benefit students in the classroom setting.
"We need to stick together," Funes said, "because there are people here that are very dangerous and insidious that are trying to take our country away."
Jett's statement described her background as a genetic counselor for cancer patients, and her experience as a Frederick County Public Schools parent and classroom volunteer.
"I do respect a parent's right to have a say in a child's education," Jett's statement said, "but I also trust our teachers."
Her statement said that the biggest issue facing Frederick County Public Schools is overcrowding. Jett has previously stated she's a proponent of building a fourth high school in the county. Her statement also highlighted the importance of public education.
"Supporting our public schools is supporting Frederick County," it said.
Bell discussed overcrowding as well, stating that Sherando High School, which his son attends, currently has 14 modular classrooms on its campus. Bell said he supports a fourth high school.
He urged cooperation between involved parties for the benefit of students.
"We need to communicate with each other as parents, as teachers, between the two boards," he said.
A teacher himself, Bell talked about finding ways to retain teachers rather than losing them to nearby school systems. He also said he wants to see FCPS enhance its career and technical education (CTE), and encouraged small business owners to get involved with training local students in different career fields.
Karalow began her statement by explaining that she received a superb public education from elementary school through higher education.
As a college professor, Karalow said she "saw a marked decline in the students' ability to read and write" year to year. She believes the same learning loss is an issue facing FCPS, and that a more traditional and rigorous education model is a way to combat it.
"The social-emotional learning teaches students not to achieve," she said. Karalow also believes parents should have more of a say in their children's education.
"The fundamental principle that I'm running on is parental rights," she said. She also talked about needing to weed out critical race theory and said she believes there are books in school libraries that ought to be removed.
Ellis' statement described her time as both an FCPS parent and substitute teacher.
"Our schools are understaffed and our teachers are underpaid," her statement read.
It also mentioned increasing resources for students with special educational or behavioral needs. She also wants to encourage more parents to get involved with the school system.
"I plan to continue to spend a lot of my time in the schools to communicate with teachers and administration," she wrote.
Sturdivant said he decided to run for School Board after feeling dismissed by the current board, primarily over mask mandates during the pandemic. He said he felt the board hadn't truly served him as a constituent.
"When you're elected to office, it's a sacred covenant," he said, adding that if he were elected, he intended to keep that covenant.
Sturdivant also went after books in school libraries, saying, "We don't need sexually explicit, adult materials in our schools."
He said he wants to see more support for teachers, and that he sees FCPS as having a real problem with discipline.
Sturdivant ended his statement by urging voters to elect conservatives to the board.
"They're going to mask you up, they're going to mask your children up, if you don't vote for the conservatives on the School Board," he said.
Davey echoed this sentiment, saying that he wants to see conservatives on the board as well. He said he also has concerns about books and a lack of discipline in FCPS.
However, he dedicated most of his time to discussing the need for enhanced CTE programs, saying that building the local workforce is important, especially in the face of worker shortages.
"It's not a lack of people, but a lack of motivation," he said, adding that CTE students that graduate from FCPS are running from Frederick County rather than looking for work locally.
He said the school division needs to work to connect students with mentors that can help them learn and build careers. This is especially important, he said, for students who don't choose to attend college. Davey added that keeping students local and helping them join the workforce is valuable because it avoids sending them to college, where he says they're liable to being indoctrinated.
Hester, the incumbent for the at-large seat, wrote a statement detailing his work on the board thus far and what he hopes to accomplish in the future.
"This year's election cycle is the most important we've had in many years," his statement said.
Hester wrote that he's an advocate for a fourth high school, and wants to find ways to retain teachers in the division. He also wrote about unifying the School Board and Board of Supervisors in order to make decisions to benefit FCPS students.
He urged people to do their research on candidates this November, and he emphasized the importance of electing people who truly have the schools' best interest in mind.
Klein wrote in her statement that, should she be elected, "I am a conduit for you, the taxpayer. For you, the parent."
Her campaign slogan is "bringing power back to parents." Klein believes in transparency between the board and its constituents, and said she hopes to serve as a point of contact between both parties if elected. She is particularly concerned with FCPS's budget and said there's a lack of detail that should be made available to parents and taxpayers.
As a pilot who served in the military and now flies for a large commercial airline, Klein wrote that she believes her leadership skills would be valuable to the board.
Candidates for constitutional offices also got the chance to speak Tuesday night. After the event, candidates had time to meet with constituents and answer more detailed questions about their campaigns.
The School Board's Back Creek, Gainesboro, Opequon and at-large seats are on the ballot this fall.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
(2) comments
Oh, I forgot the one who is obsessed with masks.
So a candidate decries overcrowding in the schools, but is against building a new school. Another says he doesn't want indoctrination, but wants the kids steeped in nationalism. Another wants to go after books in the library. What a bunch of loons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.