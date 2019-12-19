WINCHESTER — Allegations that a 9-month-old boy was beaten and nearly drowned by his parents were detailed in an Aug. 7 search warrant affidavit unsealed this week in Frederick County Circuit Court.
The warrant was for a mattress, a pillow, sheets and a shirt believed to have the boy’s blood on them. The investigation began after police were called to the baby’s home in the 300 block of Kassie Lane on Aug. 2 on the report of a “partial drowning,” according to the affidavit written by Deputy Jared Nail of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Alexander Natale Sr. and Sierra Nicole Pendleton, the boy’s parents, said he was unresponsive after swallowing water while being given a bath, but Nail said deputies noticed the boy wasn’t wet and there was no water in the bathtub. The boy was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center, where he was found to have no water in his lungs or stomach and two black eyes.
Nail wrote that the baby’s body temperature was just 82 degrees at the hospital and he had bleeding on the brain. He also had fingernail marks on his right cheek and an unknown injury to his left ear.
“It was also determined that some sort of makeup had been applied to [the baby’s] eyes and face to cover his injuries,” Nail wrote. “Both of [the baby’s] eyes are swollen and black.”
Natale, 25, and Pendleton, 20, were indicted in October on child abuse and child cruelty charges. They are accused of abusing the boy between July 27 and Aug. 2.
Natale is due in court at 1 p.m. on Jan. 9. Pendleton is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m on Feb. 6.
