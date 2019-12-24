WINCHESTER — Less than a month after they adopted an 8-year-old boy from China, Ben and Kirsta Weber will celebrate their first Christmas with their son Bo Liu on Wednesday.
“We have a hell of a lot to be thankful for,” Ben Weber said Friday as Bo lay on their living room couch engrossed in a Kindle tablet. “That’s without a doubt.”
On Nov. 21, the Webers left for an orphanage in Ghangzhou, a city of some 14.5 million people in Southern China about 8,000 miles from Winchester. They officially adopted Bo on Nov. 26 and returned with him on Dec. 5.
The adoption was done through the Living Hope Adoption Agency, an international agency founded by a Chinese couple in the U.S. in 1994. Living Hope helps get Chinese children between 9 months old and 13 years old adopted, according to its website. It also facilitates adoptions of children from Bulgaria, Honduras and Uganda.
Ben Weber is a 50-year-old mortgage loan officer for the Bank of Charles Town in Middleburg, and Kirsta Weber is a 40-something human resource consultant with Orange Business Services in Herndon. The Webers, who married in 2014, wanted a child of their own to raise together. Kirsta Weber has a 20-year-old son, Mitchell Skowba, a junior at Virginia Tech, from a previous marriage. The Webers were foster parents between 2015 and last year and said they liked it, but noted the foster system is designed to reunite children with their birth parents when possible.
“Our goal was permanency,” Kirsta Weber said. “It’s hard to give up a child once you have a child. You want to keep him and love him.”
The Webers considered adopting in the U.S. but said it was easier and less expensive to adopt from China. They have friends who have adopted from China and speak highly of the process. The Webers began the adoption process in March of last year and said the total cost was about $25,000.
Among the advantages of adopting from China was it would only require one trip due to the large supply of orphans. Despite China’s enormous growth in the last 40 years, it remains a poor country, particularly in rural areas. Children being put up for adoption is common.
In May, Living Hope’s office in Fort Washington, Pa., matched Bo with the Webers. The information the Webers were provided included basic background on Bo and his medical records. Some of the information was in Mandarin Chinese, which Bo speaks but the Webers aren’t fluent in.
They had 72 stressful hours to make a a decision. “Seventy-two hours to change a child’s life,” Ben Weber said.
The Webers said the process has been smooth. Despite the trauma and culture shock he’s been through, Bo has adapted well. That was obvious on Friday as he became animated playing with Astro, the family dog, and roughhousing with Ben.
“He’s just been so brave with everything: moving to a new country, not speaking the language, just meeting his parents for a few weeks,” Kirsta Webber said. “He has been amazing.”
The Webers use body language and Google translate to communicate with their son, who is attending second grade at Orchard View Elementary School. Ben Weber said they have “cocooned” with Bo who they call “Bobo” and are introducing him slowly to his new life. They frequently communicate with Chinese officials including completing post-adoption reports and providing school records and photos.
“They are genuinely interested in making sure that the child is progressing properly,” Ben Weber said. “If they find out the child is not progressing properly, it can actually shut down the entire adoption process between China and the U.S.”
Christmas will be low key, with Bo getting remote-controlled Hot Wheels cars. In the coming months he will meet family and friends, attend the Weber’s church and go on vacation in the Outer Banks in North Carolina. As he grows older, the Webers said they will talk to Bo about China. While they want him to assimilate, they also want him to be proud of his roots.
The Webers said the adoption has been a “Win, win!” as Bo put it while playing with with his father. They encourage anyone considering adoption in China to contact them.
“There are plenty of children to adopt and there are many places to adopt a child,” Ben Weber said. “We can speak with authority on dealing with China.”
Ben and Kirsta Weber ,
Merry Christmas and so glad to see your family is enjoying the holidays. Christmas is a season of thankfulness for the goodness of God. God bless your new son Bo.
Congrats!
Merry Christmas!
Congratulations Weber family!
