WINCHESTER — Several parents and the local NAACP are calling for Frederick County School Board members Miles Adkins and Linda Martin to resign over controversial posts on social media.
Adkins and Martin were elected to the board in November.
On Adkins' School Board Facebook page on Jan. 25, he shared a YouTube recording of the board's Jan. 20 meeting. The video’s thumbnail image, created by a Frederick County parent, shows fellow board members Bradley Comstock, Brian Hester, Ellen White and Michael Lake with devil horns and Hitler mustaches. Those four board members voted to continue the school division's face mask requirement for students and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, Adkins wrote the words “mask vote” on his post.
Martin is under fire for her repeated use of the word "retarded" on her Facebook page.
Several people who left comments on Adkins' recent post called it divisive.
Parent Lisa Prodywus said Adkins reposting the image of the four board members was “extremely inappropriate,” as it was created to make fun of, degrade and intimate those who voted in favor of keeping the mask requirement.
“We need a board that is going to work together for our schools,” Prodywus said. “Not somebody who is going to post things that are demeaning to board members.”
Adkins later amended his post to say, “While I do not agree with the picture, I ran [for election to the School Board] on transparency, and this is the only way to have free access to the video for people to see. I would rather do it this way than add another 10s [tens] of thousands of dollars to the [school] budget.”
Currently, Frederick County Public Schools streams live videos of its meetings, but it does not make the recordings available afterward.
"We are unable to post videos from our Board meetings online at the present time because all videos posted by public bodies must include closed captioning in order to meet federal web accessibility standards," school spokesman Steve Edwards said. "Unfortunately, having closed captioning added to the videos of our Board meetings is cost prohibitive at this time. Therefore, recordings of meetings are not posted because we are required to remain in compliance with the web accessibility standards. "
The YouTube video and accompanying thumbnail that Adkins shared was created by a parent who was upset with the four board members who voted in favor of keeping masks (the motion passed 4-3). The parent later changed the thumbnail to a new image of students doing schoolwork with a caption that reads: “End the Mask Mandate on our School-Aged Children.”
Parents upset by Adkins' Jan. 25 post then started digging into his social media history. A Facebook account he used until 2018 repeatedly included graphic sexual and crude humor. A post from Sept. 29, 2010, included a homophobic slur, while a post from Feb. 7, 2015, shared an advertisement for “Darkie toothpaste” with an image of a man in blackface. Adkins said in the post: “Went to the flea market today and picked up these little pieces of American history partly to do my part for Black History Month and to show how much prices of food have increased.”
The Winchester Star reported on Adkins' social media posts and past criminal record in a June 3, 2021, article when he was campaigning for the School Board. He acknowledged in the article that some might find the posts offensive or inappropriate, particularly for a School Board candidate, but he largely defended them.
One post cited in the article was from March 27, 2018, when Adkins shared a post referring to David Hogg, a teen survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that said: "If the Duke Boys only taught us one thing it’s to never trust a hogg!"
Adkins said he stood by the post, claiming that Hogg was not a victim of the shooting. Hogg has advocated for stricter gun control laws since the mass shooting that killed 17 students and school employees.
"I definitely oppose anybody who's against Americans' rights," Adkins told The Star. "I don't care whether you're black, white, child or not child. You definitely shouldn't be against our Constitutional rights."
On July 20, 2018, Adkins shared a Facebook post with a picture of a T-shirt that said: “Warning: Illegally entering the United States may cause separation anxiety.” The post adds: “you don’t get to break the law just because you brought your kids with you.”
"We do have laws," Adkins said to The Star about the post referring to parents and children being separated at the border. "Just like I've atoned for my breaking of the law, I think people should atone for their breaking of the law, as well."
Prodywus said Adkins' social media history is “really inappropriate” and fears it will encourage students in the school division to imitate bullying behavior.
“I think schools have some very high standards to make sure that children feel safe and inclusive,” Prodywus said. “And what Miles Adkins has done with having these as public images … has really threatened that safe environment for our students.”
Eric Reifinger, who ran against Adkins for the Shawnee District seat on the School Board, disagrees with people who are defending Adkins by saying his actions are "in the past."
Reifinger said a doctored image of him with a Hitler mustache was reshared by Adkins last year. A screenshot of the post said, “someone sent this to me, why are you so authoritarian?”
“It’s not just a one-time event that happened a decade ago,” Reifinger said. “This is something where he continues to use these insensitive images and phrases. I don’t know if it’s to stir up his base of people that supported him during the campaign or if he genuinely feels this way. But at this time, I honestly don’t feel he is fit for that kind of office. He hasn’t demonstrated quality decision-making skills that would be needed in the school board member position.”
In regard to Martin, a Change.org petition with more than 780 signatures calls for the Frederick County School Board to hold her accountable for using the word “retarded” numerous times on social media.
“As parents, grandparents, family, and a community, we need to send a message to the school board, as well as anyone who defends the use of that word, that we will not allow someone who uses slurs to have a say in our school systems,” the petition states.
Last fall, Martin commented on an article in The Daily Signal about a Fairfax County Public Schools survey that asked students to answer questions about gender and sex. In the post, Martin said, “this is going to be totally bogus and might I add retarded.”
After being criticized for her use of the word, Martin posted on her School Board Facebook page that she used the word as "a verb," not as an adjective to describe anyone. She told The Star something similar in January. However, in May of 2015, she called former President Barack Obama “a flipping retard" on Facebook.
Parent Jessica Jenkins said she started the Change.org petition because, "I’m the mom of a special needs child, along with a lot of other people in this community. She’s [Martin] on a student conduct committee, so if a child gets suspended for calling my kid the R-word, she’s the person on this committee for the appeal for that child that gets suspended for bullying. For me, how can she make a proper decision on what happens with these children using these words if she uses them herself? For me, it’s like she has a conflict of interest.”
Martin has also come under fire for liking several Facebook posts made by county resident David Sparkman. One defends Martin's usage of "retarded." Another calls the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "retarded." In a Nov. 27 post, Sparkman complains about critical race theory and tells Black people to “get off the plantation, go Republican.”
“I am really pissed about CRT,” Sparkman's post states. “What is the main difference between an Asian that excels and a black kid that flunks out of school? Lets start with expectations. The Asian family expects their kids to excel and enforces study. The Black kid often has no intact family (no father), and has low expectations of success through education. Then what does CRT do but enforce low expectations and that life is unfair. The lesson is that the black kid must depend on the Democrat party and stay on the plantation all his life. So who is teaching racism?”
Winchester Area NAACP President Mike Faison, who also researched Adkins' and Martin's social media history, said that Martin "liking" Sparkman’s posts is “race baiting at best.”
“If you are liking that post, you are thinking the same way that he thinks," Faison said.
On Monday, the local NAACP put out a statement calling for Adkins and Martin to resign.
“We, the NAACP, cannot tolerate or support school board members that have disrespected, degraded, and humiliated many students, teachers, parents of black and brown heritage! These board members have shown no remorse by posting and liking racially explicit photos, using derogatory language on their social media platforms, and causing division amongst the community. Many Americans have sacrificed their lives to end racism and create an inclusive society that embraces all cultures and ethnicities. Many Frederick County residents have worked so hard to build an education system that gives every child an opportunity to thrive and flourish no matter the color of his/her skin and these actions are a slap in the face to them. It is not appropriate to have a school board member who has shown unethical behavior to make decisions for our students on this board.”
Adkins told The Star on Monday he has previously apologized for posts he made on his older Facebook account.
“I do regret some of those social media posts,” Adkins said. “I was young, it was a different time. I was in my 20s. I don’t think I even have access to that old Facebook page.”
Referring to the blackface post, Adkins said he was “trying to highlight the different times.”
“We want to talk about slavery, we want to talk about all of that,” Adkins said. “One of the things we should talk about if we are going to teach correct history is that African Americans didn’t get a fair shake in the Hollywood scene and they did blackface.”
In regard to the accusations of racism, Adkins said he served in the Marine Corps with people from “every race, color and creed” and has a son with Hispanic ethnicity.
Still, Adkins said he understands parents are upset, and he intends to apologize to his fellow board members — privately during the board’s closed session tonight — and publicly during the regular meeting. He said he really “wants to work with everybody” on the board.
The board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. today, following a 6 p.m. closed session.
