WINCHESTER — About a dozen parents and residents of the Lynnehaven neighborhood attended Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board meeting to urge school officials to ramp up security at the Greenwood Mill Elementary School playground following recent reports of gunfire in the area.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland confirmed his office is investigating reports of shots being fired at 7:58 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Woodrow Road, which runs adjacent to the playground. Initial findings indicate the shots were not fired on school grounds but in the general vicinity, with deputies finding a bullet casing from a .40-caliber gun on Woodrow Road
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, Millholland said, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Last month, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots being fired in the early morning hours of Sept. 3 on Woodrow Road. No one was hurt, but Devay O. Banks, 21, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm. He remains incarcerated, Millholland said.
Parents and nearby residents told the School Board they see drug deals taking place at night on the playground, which is behind the school. One parent said she has found condoms, needles and marijuana joints. They said the front of the school is well lit, but the playground is very dark when the lights are turned off, making it an inviting place for criminal activity. They asked school officials for more lighting and to keep the outside lights at the playground on from dusk until dawn. Until Sunday night, the lights were turned off before midnight. Starting Monday, they were being left on until midnight, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine said during the meeting. One parent told the School Board that wasn’t long enough. They also asked for more security cameras, accompanied with signs notifying the public that cameras are present.
Millholland couldn’t confirm if drug deals were taking place at or near school grounds, but he said it’s “very possible,” adding that deputies are constantly making drug arrests in the county.
Sovine told the parents and residents that Sunday’s incident is “concerning to all of us.” On Tuesday, school and Sheriff’s Office officials met to discuss it.
Millholland said deputies have increased patrols in the Lynnehaven neighborhood. “We don’t want people to live in fear,” Millholland told The Star on Wednesday.
Greenwood Mill Elementary School is currently the school division’s only “neighborhood school,” with designated walking zones for students and parents. Jordan Springs Elementary, slated to open next August near the Snowden Bridge housing development in Stephenson, will be the second. On Oct. 2, the school division celebrated International Walk to School Day, with Sovine serving as a crossing guard at Greenwood Mill. A parent who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting noted that Sovine was standing about 50 years from where Sunday’s reported gunfire took place.
The concerned parents and residents said they’re willing to help pay for extra lighting and security cameras.
Sovine said school officials are talking about adding more lighting. The request will be considered by the School Board’s Building and Grounds Committee.
Several people clapped in response to Sovine’s remarks.
School Board member Frank Wright said he thinks the lights should be left on all night.
Assistant Superintendent for Administration Albert Orndorff said the additional costs associated with keeping the lights on overnight need to be calculated first.
School Board Chairman John Lamanna said a neighborhood school should be a point of pride, not one of concern. He expressed gratitude to those who came to the meeting to talk to the board about their concerns.
Attending Tuesday night’s meeting in the James Wood Middle School library were School Board members John Lamanna, Jay Foreman, Kali Klubertanz, Michael Lake, Seth Thatcher, Shontyá Washington and Frank E. Wright. Superintendent David Sovine also was there.
