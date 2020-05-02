WINCHESTER — Students and parents are upset about the possibility of not seeing Handley High School Principal Mike Dufrene walking through the school’s halls next year.
Social media posts and online petitions circulated Thursday and Friday when rumors emerged that the Winchester School Board and Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum do not plan to renew Dufrene’s contract for the 2020-21 school year.
Van Heukelum reached out to The Star first on Thursday afternoon that he would have a statement prepared on the matter by Friday morning. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, he did not send The Star a statement or return phone calls seeking information about Dufrene’s employment at Handley.
However, Van Heukelum addressed Dufrene’s employment in a letter to Handley families sent Friday afternoon, which The Star obtained.
“In respect to the future of Mr. Dufrene and his role as the principal of John Handley High School, there is no news to share at this time,” Van Heukelum wrote. “As is customary and appropriate, I will share any leadership changes with our community if and when they arise with the full support of the School Board.”
He added in the letter that Dufrene is “dedicated to the work of finishing the school year strong and providing a memorable and positive graduation experience for our seniors.”
Dufrene has been Handley’s principal for five years. He could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Two petitions asking the school administration to reconsider their decision on Dufrene’s contract have gained traction since Thursday night. One petition was created by Lillian Smith, a former student government president at Handley. Smith’s petition had more than 1,100 signatures as of Friday afternoon. Smith was not available for comment by Friday afternoon.
The other petition was created by Christine Church, a parent of two students at Handley. She found out about the concerns for Dufrene in a post on social media from other parents and felt “very heartbroken,” she said Friday in a telephone interview. Her daughters also urged her to start the petition, which had more than 400 signatures on Friday afternoon.
Church said she’s never heard anything negative about Dufrene, and is hopeful the school administration will reconsider any plans regarding his contract.
Cathy Brink, the co-president of Handley’s Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO), said the thought of Dufrene leaving the school makes her sad. Three of her children graduated from Handley and a fourth is a freshman at the school now.
“I’ve never seen a principal who goes to as many as events as he does,” Brink said. “He puts his whole heart and soul into being a principal of Handley High School, and he takes so much pride in that job. I think it would be so hard to ever find someone to fill those shoes.”
Brink said she has spotted Dufrene going back-and-forth between a soccer game and a tennis match occurring at the same time on campus. He’s also gone to many plays and musical events, she said.
It would be difficult for students to have a new principal by the time they return to school after facing the coronavirus pandemic, Brink added.
“So much of our lives are kind of out of control at this point,” she said. “This is something we could control. We don’t have to uproot their school principal in the middle of this.”
Other parents reached out to The Star through phone calls and emails to express their concerns.
Leslie Lill, a Handley parent and member of the Handley PTSO, said that if Dufrene left it would be the second time “an awesome principal” had left the division under Van Heukelum’s tenure. The first principal who left the division was Jerry Putt, the former Daniel Morgan Middle School principal who left Winchester to serve as the principal at Frederick County Middle School in 2017.
“He’s a role model and well-respected and admired,” Lill said about Dufrene. “Given the current situation that we are in the middle of the pandemic, unless somebody has done something super outrageous you don’t take a leader from his position.”
Handley junior Joshua Corsnitz, 16, said he thinks Dufrene has been a great principal who has always tried to get students to focus on their work and has always been encouraging toward the student body.
“I think it’s pretty unfair to Mr. Dufrene,” Joshua said. “Not getting his contract renewed is upsetting.”
He added that it’s a “sneaky” move to not renew Dufrene’s contract while students are not in school due to the pandemic.
“During a period like this we want someone to look up to. Mr. Dufrene is a guy we look up to,” Joshua said. “To have him taken away from us. It feels like the School Board went behind our backs.”
Handley senior Miles Ashe, 18, considers Dufrene “the embodiment of Handley pride.”
“I’m not too happy about it,” Ashe said about Dufrene possibly leaving the school.
Dufrene could always be spotted patting students on the back and showing up to their events, said Ashe, who is also president of Handley’s student government.
“I feel like him being removed is ill-advised, especially during this time when we can’t be in school. We can’t be together,” Ashe said.
Handley junior Sofia Posadas, 16, said Dufrene makes everyone feel welcome at the school, adding that she believes he knows most students’ names at Handley, if not all of them.
“I think it would be a pretty big loss to see him go,” she said. “When you think of Handley, you think of Mr. Dufrene.”
Question ... When are the heavy hitters of Winchester who have that Handley Pride gonna step up to plate in defense of Mr. Mike Dufrene or are they gonna hide in the bushes???
Could it be the fact that Mr. Dufrene was too good of a principal ... too well liked by all and cared too much for the students?
WPS needs to renew Mr. Dufrene's contract and give the pink slip to the current Superintendent and bring back former Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Leonard for the interim until a permanent replacement can be found.
