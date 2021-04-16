WINCHESTER — The Wednesday death of a 4-month-old baby, whose father said the boy had fallen from bed three times in two weeks, has triggered a child abuse investigation of the parents.
“The pattern of falls with injury, ultimately leading to death, show a pattern of continued dangerous conduct,” Winchester Police Department Detective Jesse H. Thurman wrote in a search warrant affidavit filed in Winchester Circuit Court Wednesday. “[The mother] failed to change the sleeping position of the infant even though there were recent and repeated falls/injuries due to the sleep position.”
Police were called to assist paramedics at the baby’s home in the 300 block of National Avenue at 8:45 a.m., according to the police call log. Thurman, who only identified the parents by their initials, said the baby was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:38 a.m. Police spokeswoman and Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said in an email that the cause of death hasn’t been determined. She said the investigation is continuing.
Thurman said the 47-year-old father told police that he and his 24-year-old wife slept with the baby in the same bed and that the infant had injured his head in a fall in the last two weeks. He said he moved the boy early Wednesday morning from his side of the bed to the mother’s side so he wouldn’t roll into the baby. The father said his son later fell between the bed and a portable crib in the bedroom.
Thurman said two jars of marijuana were seized from the home. The father said his wife is a marijuana user who sells marijuana paraphernalia such as trays for rolling joints and ash trays. The father denied using marijuana.
Thurman said there are complaints on file with the Department of Social Services about the mother using drugs around her children. The search warrant sought marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in the home, and Thurman wrote that the items are a “possible contributing factor to the neglect of the infant.”
In an interview with The Winchester Star on Thursday evening, the father said his 11-year-old daughter woke him up around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday about a knock at the front door. He said he went downstairs and there was no one there, but as he headed upstairs he heard his wife yell that the baby wasn’t breathing. He said he called 911 and did CPR on the baby until police arrived.
The father said his 9-year-old daughter found the boy between the bed and portable crib and woke up his wife. He said his wife may have been sleeping more deeply than normal because she was wearing a diet patch on her arm for the first time when she want to bed.
The father said he and his wife have four children together including the baby. The 11- and 9-year-old daughters have a different mother.
The father said he wasn’t home the previous times the baby fell out of the bed. He said his wife smokes marijuana due to bipolar disorder and had been encouraged to do so by her therapist rather than take prescription pills. He said she liked to sleep with the baby in the bed because it was easier to breast feed him that way, but he had asked her not to do it because of the risk.
“It was an accident, but if she hadn’t been co-sleeping [with the baby] there’s a strong possibility it wouldn’t have happened,” he said. “I understand it’s a convenience thing with her, but it’s always, always been a safety concern of mine. You never know what will happen. You never know. And this thing here is what I have been trying to prevent the entire time.”
