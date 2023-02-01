Park for Patsy

Justin Huff of Vision Restoration and Contracting in Winchester lays granite pavers in the new Patsy Cline Memorial Park on East Pall Mall Street in Winchester Tuesday. The park is slated to open at the end of this year. A banner displayed in the park calls the area, "A public space designed to celebrate Patsy's life and contribution to 20th century American music."

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.