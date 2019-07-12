STEPHENS CITY — The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Commission advanced funding requests for three proposed projects during its meeting Tuesday night — a recreational trail behind Bowman Library, a pickleball court at Frederick Heights Park and a swingset for Rose Hill Park.
The commission voted unanimously to apply for a $126,000 state Department of Conservation and Recreation grant to build a half-mile gravel trail around Lakeside Lake, located behind the library at 871 Tasker Road. The project has an estimated price tag of $157,500. If it receives the grant, $31,500 from the parks department’s proffer funds would offset the rest of the trail’s cost. The department had $253,376 in its proffer fund as of June 30. Proffers are offered by developers to offset the impact of construction.
The commission also voted to recommend spending:
$7,000 in proffer dollars to add a pickleball court to Frederick Heights, an 11-acre park at 102 Potomac Place, north of Senseny Road between Interstate 81 and Greenwood Road. The park currently has a basketball court with only one basket. The pickleball court would be located on the other half of the court. It would require painted stripes and a net.
$8,500 in proffer dollars on a swing set for Rose Hill Park on Jones Road. It would have four swings — two traditional, one toddler and one therapeutic.
Funding for all three projects requires approval from the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. On Wednesday night, the supervisors authorized parks officials to apply for the trail grant.
Attending the meeting at Sherando High School were commission members Charles Sandy Jr., Gary Longerbeam, Christopher Fordney, Amy Strosnider, Ronald Madagan and Guss Morrison. Natalie Gerometta was absent.
