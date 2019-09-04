WINCHESTER — A small park is proving to be a big deal for the future of a residential and business complex proposed for the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets.
Piccadilly Street Investments LLC, in partnership with the Winchester Economic Development Authority, is moving forward with plans to build The Lofts at East Piccadilly (formerly EPicc Lofts), a five-story, $10 million to $11 million complex proposed to include 47 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and indoor parking for all tenants.
However, the property’s Central Business (B-1) zoning allows a maximum of 44 or 45 apartments. To reach the density required for 47 one- or two-bedroom units, Piccadilly Street Investments needs half of an adjoining 0.4-acre to be rezoned.
The 17,839 square feet of parkland — which is next to a traffic roundabout linking East Piccadilly Street, National Avenue and North East Lane — was acquired by the city in 2013 and sold to Piccadilly Street Investments in July to help The Lofts at East Piccadilly meet the minimum green space requirements for new development. Conditions of the sale state the park cannot be developed, the land must be maintained by the developer, and the historical markers at the site remain open and accessible to the public.
The western half of the park has B-1 zoning, but the eastern half is zoned Limited High Density Residential (HR-1). Piccadilly Street Investments and the Economic Development Authority are asking the Winchester Planning Commission to rezone the eastern portion so the entire park is designated B-1, giving the mixed-use complex enough green space and density allowances for the construction of 47 apartments.
“We can’t sign off on a site plan until this parcel is brought into the development,” Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans added.
The properties to be occupied by the mixed-use complex — four parcels from 202 to 214 E. Piccadilly St., plus two more at 204 and 206 N. Kent St. — are currently being cleared by crews from DeHaven’s Masonry Concrete in Frederick County. Youmans said materials from the demolished buildings are being salvaged for future re-use, so the process that began in mid-July is taking longer than a standard demolition.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger has said the site should be cleared by the end of this month. Construction of The Lofts at East Piccadilly is slated to begin this spring, and the building should be ready for occupancy by spring 2021.
The commission is expected to issue a recommendation on the rezoning request following a public hearing at its next meeting on Sept. 17.
Attending Tuesday’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Brandon Pifer, Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray. Commissioner Katt Eaton arrived late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.