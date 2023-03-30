WINCHESTER — The National Park Service on Thursday announced it has awarded $3,882,645 to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation for the preservation of 144.62 acres of land at the Second and Third Winchester battlefields in Frederick County.
Another $660,500 was given to the department for the preservation of 49.09 acres at Chaffin's Farm/New Market Heights Battlefield in Henrico County.
"Battlefields are hallowed spaces where every American can honor the history that has shaped and defined our nation," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a Thursday afternoon media release.
According to the release, the preservation grants were awarded through the Park Service's American Battlefield Protection Program. The money was obtained via its Land and Water Conservation Fund, which reinvests revenue from offshore oil and natural gas leasing to help strengthen conservation and recreation opportunities in the United States.
The media release did not specify where the 144.62 acres of land are located in Frederick County or how the money will be used.
The Second Battle of Winchester was fought June 13-15, 1863, as Confederate Lt. Gen. Richard Ewell was advancing north toward Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Fighting took place in and around Winchester, and the battle ended with Ewell defeating Union Maj. Gen. Robert Milroy.
The Third Battle of Winchester, also known as the Battle of Opequon, occurred on Sept. 19, 1864, and pitted Union Maj. Gen. Philip Sheridan against Confederate Lt. Gen. Jubal Early in fighting east and north of Winchester. Sheridan drove Early south to Fisher's Hill, where the two sides engaged in another battle Sept. 21-22, 1864, and the Union prevailed again.
The Battle of New Market Heights in Henrico County, also known as the battle of Chafin's Farm, took place Sept. 29-30, 1864. It was a Union victory for Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and was part of the North's siege of Petersburg from June 9, 1864, to March 25, 1865.
To learn more about the National Park Service and its programs to preserve historic Civil War battlefields, visit nps.gov.
