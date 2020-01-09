BLUEMONT — Clarke County officials aim to ease traffic congestion along Morgan’s Mill Road (Va. 605) at an Appalachian Trail crossing by installing a parking lot for hikers.
An increasing number of people are visiting that section of the trail, according to county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor.
Yet no place is reserved for them to park their vehicles. Some park in a utility line right of way. Others park along the road, Teetor told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee on Monday.
After heavy rains, she said, even more vehicles park along the road because the right of way is steep and gets muddy, rendering it basically unusable.
County Administrator Chris Boies said the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office spends a lot of time monitoring Morgan’s Mill Road. Cars parked near the crossing could make it hard to get a fire truck through the area during an emergency, he said.
The sheriff’s office has asked the Virginia Department of Transportation to install “no parking” signs along the road, Teetor mentioned.
Eventually, the National Park Service (NPS) will develop a permanent parking lot near the trail crossing, but it will take a few years for the project to go through federal planning and budgeting procedures, Teetor said.
In the meantime, the county is proposing establishing a roughly 5,000-square-foot temporary parking area just west of the crossing. Its surface is to be a mix of rock, dirt and clay topped with gravel. Gates are to be installed at both ends to keep vehicles from driving onto the right of way. Large boulders are to be placed parallel to the road for use as wheel stops, as well as around utility poles, design plans show.
Although no trees are proposed to be removed from the site, some low shrubs adjacent to the treeline are to be removed as part of grading, Teetor said.
Crider’s Excavating of Boyce has submitted a construction bid of almost $15,000. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy has pledged $4,000 toward the project, and the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club has pledged $3,000, Teetor said.
That leaves the county to fund the remaining $8,000, which Teetor requested. The full board likely will consider the request during its Jan. 21 meeting. Two committee members indicated their support.
It’s unique to have private partners willing to help fund such a project, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
“We’re trying to get people (into the county) for tourism. We need to accommodate them once they’re here,” added Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, the board’s chairman.
Still, the board must weigh the parking area against other county funding needs, Weiss said.
Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge, who oversees county finances, said the money could be taken from the county’s fund balance.
Construction could start as soon as March and, weather permitting, it should take no more than a month to complete, said Teetor.
A final design incorporating additional features, including ones that would make the permanent lot accessible to people with disabilities, is to be developed later in the year for NPS consideration, she added.
