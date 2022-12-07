WINCHESTER — City Council's Finance Committee is contemplating the future of the Winchester Parking Authority.
The authority was chartered by the Virginia General Assembly in 1964 to operate as an independent entity with the sole purpose of providing and administering metered and garage parking within Old Town Winchester. It is self-sufficient, raising operating and capital funds solely from the parking fees and fines it establishes, and its five members are appointed by City Council.
In February 2018, the authority and City Council signed a memorandum of understanding that put all Parking Authority employees on the city's payroll, allowing personnel from Winchester's facilities maintenance division to perform repairs and make improvements to the authority’s downtown garages and parking areas, and to allow Winchester Facilities Maintenance Manager Corey MacKnight to serve double duty as the city's parking division manager.
While the memorandum forged a partnership, officials said the authority would remain independent of council and its state charter would be the overriding document to resolve any conflicts.
In June, City Council encouraged the Parking Authority to double its hourly parking rate from 50 cents to $1 in the Loudoun Street Autopark to ensure it has enough money for maintenance, repairs and the construction of a fifth downtown garage. (The other three autoparks already charge $1 an hour for parking.) The authority rejected the suggestion, saying the Loudoun Street Autopark is the least used of the four and many people who park there work for or visit nonprofit agencies.
According to information prepared for the Finance Committee by Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach, "the WPA (Winchester Parking Authority) has approximately $6 million in existing debt [from] the construction of the George Washington [Autopark] and annual debt service payments are approximately $520,000. The current operating budget of the WPA is $1,338,000. While the current revenues are sufficient to cover the existing expenditures, a [parking] rate increase would be needed to fund any significant capital improvements."
"They're pretty much breaking even, so to speak," Eisenach told the committee on Tuesday.
Another disagreement between City Council and the authority surfaced last month when Winchester Mayor and Finance Committee Chairman David Smith said he was troubled by the authority's refusal to install charging stations for electric vehicles in some or all of the city's four downtown autoparks.
On Tuesday, Parking Authority member William Moore, who said he was speaking for himself and not on behalf of the authority, told the Finance Committee it had been given some incorrect information about its alleged rejection of EV charging stations.
"We simply don't want to willfully and recklessly violate our enabling authority [granted by the Virginia General Assembly], and installing chargers in any of the garages or on the surface lot outside of Braddock [Street Autopark] would violate the act," Moore said. "As for alternatives, I had stated in meetings publicly that I support the city's green initiatives and that I would support a legislative amendment to the act that could then allow for that to happen. I've also stated that I would support chargers in other facilities that the authority doesn't own but we operate on your behalf, such as the numerous other [downtown] surface lots."
If Winchester dissolves the Parking Authority, its state-issued charter would transfer to City Council. If council were to then put EV charging stations in the autoparks, Moore said it would be in violation of the narrowly defined terms of the charter.
As for raising parking rates to fund repairs and a fifth autopark without asking the city for assistance, Moore again said the Finance Committee had been given incorrect information. In particular, he said City Manager Dan Hoffman told members last month the authority is under the belief that City Council should foot the authority's maintenance and improvement bills.
"It's absolutely untrue," Moore said. "The authority has never stated any such thing. I'm not implying that was an intentional misrepresentation, but Mr. Hoffman doesn't attend our meetings. Something got lost in translation."
In response to City Council's concerns about the authority, Eisenach suggested three possible courses of action:
- Make no changes to the Parking Authority.
- Have direct discussions between the authority and City Council to address council's concerns.
- Dissolve the Parking Authority and modify City Code so council has direct control of metered and garage parking in Winchester. This option would require the city to pay off the authority's outstanding debt, set parking rates and fund all repairs and improvements, including the construction of a fifth autopark.
A key factor to City Council's ultimate decision on the Parking Authority's future is a study being undertaken to determine how much it would cost to fully repair the existing autoparks and if parking rates would need to be increased to cover that expense. Results of the study are expected to be released sometime this summer.
If council eliminates the authority and takes over parking operations, Deputy City Manager Mary Blowe said parking would remain self-sustaining and repairs and improvements would be funded through parking revenues and fines.
Smith and the other two Finance Committee members, Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell, said they think it would be possible to keep the authority if council clarifies its parking priorities and the authority agrees to follow best practices as defined by council.
Smith said he is also considering elimination of the authority, "but I don't want to jump the gun unless I have all the information. We have not had a meeting with the Winchester Parking Authority but I think it would be prudent to do that so we can get some of these questions answered and find out how to move forward."
The committee asked city staff to arrange a meeting between it and the authority sometime in the near future. A date for that meeting has not been announced.
