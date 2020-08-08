WINCHESTER — The city’s Parking Authority held a special meeting Thursday to formally award a purchase contract to Designa, a German firm that specializes in parking management equipment.
Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said Designa will custom build automated check-in and check-in equipment for the entrances and exits to Winchester’s four downtown parking garages — George Washington, Braddock, Loudoun and Court Square.
MacKnight said the existing equipment in the garages has had a variety of problems. For example, a software glitch in August 2018 attempted to charge one person $4,000 for a single day’s parking, while others were erroneously charged up to $20 for just an hour or two. The city’s standard hourly parking rate for the garages ranges from 50 cents to $1, and the maximum daily rate is capped at either $12 or $15.
Four firms responded to a request for proposal (RFP) issued by the Parking Authority in March. MacKnight said the contract was awarded to Designa, which offered to manufacture the equipment for $465,000.
MacKnight said the authority had agreed to spend up to $600,000 from its reserve fund for the project, but he personally hoped to cap the contract at $500,000. With Designa’s offer coming in under budget, he said that frees up budget funds for installation of the equipment.
Designa will also provide all four garages with automated walk-up stations that will allow customers to pay their parking fees before they reach the exit gates. Currently, MacKnight said, Braddock Autopark is the only downtown facility that has such a device.
Designa has said it will take about 10 weeks to build the automated parking equipment. If all goes well, MacKnight said, installation will take place late this year or early next year.
