WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Commission decided Tuesday night to alter the design for a planned 25-acre public park near the Snowden Bridge subdivision after getting feedback from the local community.
The park, known as the Old Charles Town Road Park, is estimated to cost $3.6 million. It is located off Old Charles Town Road near Jordan Springs Elementary School, which is under construction and slated to open in August.
The initial design for the park called for nearly 200 parking spaces, three 210-by-360-foot multipurpose fields and one 160-by-360-foot football field. However, many residents of Snowden Bridge sent the Parks and Recreation Department feedback — both online and in a public meeting — critical of the football field, feeling it was both one field too many and that it was too close in proximity to the backyards of Snowden Bridge residents.
“The football field needs to be removed from the plan,” said one county resident. “It is not fair to the families that live there. There is no privacy or buffer for these families. …. No one would want the massive field right in their backyard.”
Taking the backlash into consideration, commission member Ron Madagan suggested that the department eliminate the football field from the plans and replace the field with basketball, futsal and pickleball courts — all of which combined would still be significantly smaller and less invasive than the large football field. Futsal is a soccer game played on a hard surface, basketball-sized court with a smaller, lower bounce ball. Pickleball is a paddle sport played with a whiffle ball on a badminton-sized court and tennis-style net.
The commission agreed to make the changes and remove the football field from the design.
The Board of Supervisors is unlikely to provide funding for the $3.6 million project in the upcoming fiscal year, as it has not been included on any of the proposed budget scenarios. Madagan believes the best shot the Parks and Recreation Department has for getting the project funded would be after the county sells the former Frederick County Middle School and has more revenue to work with.
“I don’t believe we’ll ever get all of this [funding] at one time,” Madagan said. “I personally think the best shot we’ve got is when they sell Frederick County Middle School.”
Also at the meeting, the commission agreed to spend $118,833 in proffer funds to build a half-mile recreational trail behind Bowman Library at 871 Tasker Road. Proffers are offered by developers to offset a project’s impact. Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jon Turkel told The Star the department currently has $373,824 in proffer dollars.
Last year, the department applied for a state Department of Conservation and Recreation grant to build a gravel trail around Lakeside Lake, located behind the library, but it did not receive the grant funding.
The Board of Supervisors will need to approve the department spending the $118,883 in proffer money. There is currently no estimated construction date for the project.
Attending the meeting at Evendale Elementary School were Chairman Charles Sandy Jr., Randy Carter, Ron Madagan, Gary Longerbeam and Natalie Gerometta. Guss Morrison and Amy Strosnider were absent.
