WINCHESTER — The Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is recommending that City Council re-designate Bridgeforth Field as Bridgeforth Stadium, opening up the possibility of naming the baseball diamond within the facility in honor or memory of a person.
If approved, and if the field is named for an individual, the facility would become known as (Name) Field at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“We believe that adding the word stadium will be a benefit to all who use the complex and further recognize the Bridgeforth family as the principal benefactors of the city’s commitment to baseball at all levels of play,” Mitch Moore, senior vice president of Shenandoah University (SU), told the advisory board at its meeting on Monday night.
The proposal to rebrand Bridgeforth Field as Bridgeforth Stadium was introduced last month by SU, which struck a deal in March 2020 with the city of Winchester that gave it management rights to Bridgeforth and another baseball diamond, Rotary Field, for 40 years. In exchange, the university agreed to renovate and improve a total of four city-owned baseball and softball fields — Bridgeforth, Rotary, Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris — in Jim Barnett Park.
Work on Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris began last autumn and was completed earlier this year. Bodie Grim is now the home field for Handley High School‘s baseball team and Henkel Harris is home to Handley’s softball team.
Bridgeforth and Rotary will become the designated home fields for SU’s baseball and softball squads. Those two diamonds will also be used by the Winchester Baseball youth league and Valley League Baseball.
Renovations to Bridgeforth and Rotary began on Aug. 1, when SU formally assumed management of the fields. Moore has said initial improvements to those facilities are expected to be completed by Dec. 1.
Moore told the advisory board on Monday that “elevating the Bridgeforth name will allow SU to honor the requests of several benefactors who have generously supported the baseball/softball project” by naming the baseball field in honor or memory of an individual based on contributions made to the school in support of the facility improvements. He did not say how much money has been donated to SU or offer any proposed names for Bridgeforth’s field.
“We are exploring several options of what the field could be named,” Moore said. “I don’t stand before you tonight with a definite idea of what that would be, but we would hope that you would grant us a little bit of leeway as we move forward.”
City Manager Dan Hoffman said in an email on Tuesday morning that Winchester will not receive any money from SU if the university is allowed to rename Bridgeforth’s baseball field.
According to the terms of the management deal signed last year by SU and the city, the university will give 35% of all Bridgeforth and Rotary concession sales to the local government to make up for the revenue Jim Barnett Park lost by sacrificing its ability to rent those two fields to private users. Also, SU will pay $25,000 to establish a youth sports program for children from economically disadvantaged families in Winchester.
In a letter presented to the advisory board, Moore wrote that rebranding Bridgeforth as a stadium would “make the complex stand out as more than a grass field for those looking to host large regional sporting events on synthetic turf. ... Shenandoah’s expenditures on this project should bring additional revenue, both directly and indirectly, into the city coffers.”
All of the board members in attendance at Monday’s meeting voted in favor of recommending that City Council elevate Bridgeforth Field to Bridgeforth Stadium, making it possible for SU to rename the baseball diamond.
“This makes perfect sense to me,” board member Calvin Allen Jr. said.
The measure now goes to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee, which will further vet the proposal before passing it on to the full council for a final decision.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting in Jim Barnett Park’s War Memorial Building were Chairman Bill Stewart and members Calvin Allen Jr., Scott Jenkins, Pete Lowe and Chris Way. Members Regina Coates, Michael Miller and Casey Stine were absent.
