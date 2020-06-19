WINCHESTER — Parks, playgrounds, garden and historic houses that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic are starting to reopening.
Before venturing out it’s best to visit each property’s website to find out what special measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. Most places are enforcing state guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks indoors.
In addition, public restrooms are often still closed.
The following is a list of places that have recently reopened:
Winchester Public Schools
The Handley Bowl in front of Handley High School is now open so that walkers and runners can enjoy the track.
The athletic fields, tennis courts and playgrounds of all Winchester Public Schools are open to the public, although team and contact sports such as pick-up soccer, football and Ultimate Frisbee are still prohibited on WPS fields.
Belle Grove Plantation
Belle Grove Plantation near Middletown has begun a gradual reopening.
Through June 25, Belle Grove’s grounds and Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (which includes the Museum Shop, exhibits, and restrooms) will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Belle Grove will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Admission to the grounds and Welcome Center will be free of charge through June 25. Docents and staff will be available outdoors to interact with visitors and offer 30-minute programs on various aspects of Belle Grove’s history at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. (schedule may be found at www.bellegrove.org).
Belle Grove has picnic tables arranged at a safe physical distance. There are self-guided brochures of the grounds and outdoor signage that interpret the property.
Only 50 guests are allowed on the property and one time and 10 guests will be permitted in the Welcome Center at a time.
Belle Grove is closely monitoring guidance from health and government officials and hopes that tours of the Manor House may resume June 26. Tours will be limited to 10 guests and will be modified to accommodate physical distancing.
Guests are encouraged to check www.bellegrove.org or call 540-869-2028 for updates before planning a visit.
State Arboretum
The grounds of Blandy Experimental Farm and the State Arboretum of Virginia are open to the public once again. Blandy is a 700-acre University of Virginia research facility on U.S. 50 in Clarke County.
The grounds were closed for nearly three months due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The grounds are open from dawn to dusk, free of charge. The bridle trail and paddock are open. Bathrooms are still closed.
Blandy officials are asking that visitors not approach staff, students, volunteers and other visitors and to park at least 6 feet from other cars.
For more information, visit www.blandy.virginia.edu.
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
The 7 acres of gardens at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley have reopened. One new highlight this year: a Bamboo Grove has been created east of the Asian Garden. All garden restrooms are closed.
On Tuesday, the gardens, the David Rogers’ Big Bugs outdoor exhibition, and the Museum galleries will all be open. At that time, MSV admission fees ($5 –$15) will apply to ages 5 and up, with MSV members being admitted free of charge.
Kernstown Battlefield
The Kernstown Battlefield , site of three Civil War battles between 1862-1864, is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In compliance with the governor’s Executive Actions, the battlefield is open for outdoor activity and exercise only. The buildings will not be open and no tours will be given.
People are expected to maintain social distancing and no groups more than 10 are allowed. A volunteer will be on the premises during open hours.
The Kernstown Battlefield is located at 610 Battle Park Drive off Valley Pike. Additional information can be found at www.kernstownbattle.org or call 540-450-7835 to leave a message.
Long Branch Historic Home and Farm
Long Branch Historic House & Farm (830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood) is free and open dawn to dusk. The 400-acres farm has a pond stocked for catch-and-release fishing. There are no public bathrooms.
Go to visitlongbranch.org.
