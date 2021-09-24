BERRYVILLE — If the weather cooperates, paving along Old Charlestown Road (Route 761) in Clarke County will occur this weekend.
The paving will occur along the highway between Longmarsh Road (Route 659) and the Frederick County line, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) release.
Drivers should expect delays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today through Sunday. Digital message signs will alert drivers at the work zone, and flagging crews will be on hand for traffic control, the release stated.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist drivers wanting to report road hazards or ask questions about highway projects. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or go online to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. The website is mobile-friendly, and agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week to help.
Traffic alerts and other travel information also can be obtained by calling 511 or going online to http://www.511Virginia.org.
