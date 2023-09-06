Middletown’s Church Street between the second and third blocks will be closed from 2:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday for the sold-out 8th annual Farm to Table dinner to benefit adults with disabilities at NW Works.
Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $200,000 for NW Works, a Winchester nonprofit organization that strives to “bridge the employment gap for people with disabilities and others facing barriers to meaningful employment,” according to its website.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV created the event, which is a one-of-a-kind culinary experience featuring fresh, local ingredients from area farms, such as West Oaks and Belford, and wine from Timeless Wines in Middletown.
“It’s such an awesome, nostalgic event,” Harbaugh said in a media release. “I wish we could do it a couple of times a year, but it takes a lot of work with VDOT to close the street, and the police and fire and rescue.”
About 200 people are expected to attend, and musician Lyndsie Nicholson is set to perform.
The menu will include a honey harvest salad, charred Brussels sprouts, truffled parmesan mac and cheese, braised beef short ribs and bread pudding.
Trex is the event’s title sponsor.
Costco, Martin’s Front Royal, Food Lion Strasburg, Sysco Foods, Chick-fil-A, Blue Ridge Baking Company, Shaffer’s BBQ, Wayside Inn and Italian Touch also are sponsors.
