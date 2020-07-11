WINCHESTER — Part of Stickley Drive (Route 1085) in Frederick County near the town of Stephens City will close for about three months starting Monday morning due to utility work and roadway reconstruction related to the upcoming widening of Fairfax Pike (Route 277).
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Friday that Stickley Drive will be closed just south of the intersection with Fairfax Pike. VDOT says drivers who use this portion of Stickley Drive will detour west onto Town Run Lane (Route 1012). Signs will direct drivers on this detour route. Residents and businesses along Stickley Drive will continue to have access to their properties.
Stickley Drive is scheduled to reopen in mid-October. All work is weather permitting.
In June, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded an $18.2 million contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton for the widening of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277). The widening will extend just east of the Interstate 81 northbound ramps at exit 307 to Double Church Road (Route 641). Fairfax Pike will be widened to four lanes with a median from east of the I-81 northbound ramps to east of Double Church Road, where Fairfax Pike transitions to two lanes.
Portions of the Fairfax Pike median will be raised and other portions of the median will be striped to provide turn lanes.
The contract value on the 0.74-mile-long Fairfax Pike widening project has a fixed completion date of June 1, 2023.
Once completed, the widened stretch of Fairfax Pike will be able to accommodate projected traffic until 2038. The current average daily traffic count is 14,566 vehicles per day. That is projected to increase to 23,428 by 2038, according to VDOT’s website.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
