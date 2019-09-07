WINCHESTER — You hear a lot about self care these days. It makes sense — with as busy as lives are now, it’s all too easy to put yourself on the backburner. When is the last time you took a bubble bath and lit some candles? Or took a restorative yoga class, or truly sank deep into savasana instead of using that time to think of your to do list?
Self care constitutes an activity that we deliberately do to take care of our mental, emotional, and physical health. August was actually Self Care month, and though it has passed, self care is always a good idea.
Not sure where to start? Here are local events that can help you get a jump start on the self-care train.
Wine & Stretch at Drishti Fit
When: First Fridays monthly, 6-6:45 p.m. Free.
Upcoming dates: Oct.4
Location: 20 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
Learn how to use your favorite wine to help you stretch and relieve stress before the weekend begins. No charge, but studio donations are welcome. www.drishtifitllc.com
Reiki Circle at Dharma Studio
When: Monthly, 7-8 p.m., $20 ages 12 and up.
Upcoming dates: Sept. 8, Oct. 13
Location: 160 N. Loudoun St., Winchester
According to Reiki.org, Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. It is administered by “laying on hands” and is based on the idea that an unseen “life force energy” flows through us and is what causes us to be alive. The monthly Reiki Circle at Dharma Studio is a group session led by Carolyn Gartner, a Holy Fire III Karuna Reiki Master. No experience is necessary, just relax and receive positive energy. Space is limited to 12 and advance sign up is requested. www.winchesteryoga.com
Principles of Tai Chi at Lykens Chiropractic
When: Tuesdays, 5:15 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m., $15
Upcoming dates: Sept. 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26
Location: 650 Cedar Creek Grade, Suite 207, Winchester
Rejuvenate your body with the ancient Chinese martial art of Tai Chi. The class will focus on correct body positioning, grounding, chi movement within the body, the importance of meditation and self-massage, the health benefits you can gain with daily practice, plus warm-body exercises, qigong breathing, reeling silk exercises, and more. Beginners are welcome. www.lykenschiropractic.com
Meditation Mondays at Lykens Chiropractic
When: First Monday of every month, 5:45 p.m. $15
Upcoming dates: Sept. 9
Location: 650 Cedar Creek Grade, Suite 207, Winchester
Meditation is an ancient and increasingly popular practice of mental concentration and relaxation. Guided meditation helps bring you to a state of relaxed concentration led by an instructor to help relieve stress and lead to a calmer, more accepting outlook on life. Our guided meditations are 45 minutes of relaxing bliss with calming music in the background to help facilitate the experience. Please bring your own yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing. Classes will be recurring on the first Monday of every month at 5:45pm and are open to the public. www.lykenschiropractic.com
Insight Meditation at Mindful Shenandoah Valley
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:45 p.m. Free, donations welcome
Upcoming dates: Sept. 10, 17, 24
Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, 6380 Valley Pike, Stephens City
Mindful Shenandoah Valley founder Shell Fischer leads a group meditation that will help attendees live more mindfully in the present moment. The Vipassana (Insight Meditation) practice means to see clearly and enables practitioners to experience all aspects of life from a greater stillness and relate to both ourselves and others with increased clarity and compassion, and less fear, anxiety and stress. www.mindfulvalley.com
Candlelight Calm at Shine Yoga
When: Thursdays, 7 p.m., $17 drop in rate.
Upcoming dates: Sept. 12, 19, 26
Location: 661 Millwood Ave. #103, Winchester
Melt away stress during this warm (80 degree) class bathed in the glow of candlelight. Breath and movement open the body to receive balancing Reiki energy, followed by an extended savasana that will ease you into a Reiki guided meditation. www.hotyogawinchester.com
Sound MindBody at Turiya Yoga & Wellness
When: Last Friday of the month, $20
Upcoming dates: Sept. 27, Oct. 25
Location: 13 E. Main St., Berryville
A comprehensive and powerful practice for healing and transformation. The vibrations of sound can penetrate any substance, cleanse and clear energy, and help raise the vibration of every part of our beings, from physical cells to consciousness. turiyayogawellness.com
Yoga Nidra at Jala Yoga
Upcoming dates: Oct. 1 at 7-8:30 p.m., $10
Location: 3119 Valley Ave., Winchester
Enjoy slipping into a deep relaxing state during yogic sleep, which will set you up for a good nights’ sleep. This is part of the Jala Yoga’s Summer SEVA Series with proceeds going to a nonprofit of the teacher’s choosing. This class will benefit WATTS. www.jalayogaflow.com
