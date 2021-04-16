MILLWOOD — Friday morning was bittersweet for fourth-grade teachers at D.G. Cooley Elementary School as they said goodbye to four special youngsters.
These youngsters weren’t children. Rather, they were brook trout — each several inches long — hatched from eggs during the past year and raised by the teachers and their students in a large tank at the Berryville school.
The experience was part of a curriculum on protecting the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed, funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Teachers released the fish in Spout Run, a Shenandoah River tributary flowing through the grounds of the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill about 10 miles away.
One of the teachers, Danielle Panitz, speculated that the trout eventually would enter the river and, perhaps, someday make their way to the bay.
“I hope they stay together” for companionship, Panitz said.
NOAA, via its Bay Watershed Education & Training (B-WET) Program, provided the Clarke County Public Schools and Blandy Experimental Farm a $305,000 grant over three years to fund the curriculum. The Winchester chapter of Trout Unlimited supported the project.
B-WET enables students to investigate local and global environmental issues affecting their lives, identify actions to address those issues and learn how to protect and restore watersheds and water-related ecosystems, according to a NOAA website.
Blandy’s director of education, Candace Lutzow-Felling, said the University of Virginia-operated experimental farm near Boyce and the school division wanted students to learn “to protect the integrity of our water resources.”
Cooley students weren’t able to attend the trout release because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Panitz said they were sad to see their fish friends leave the school.
“They wanted to keep them,” said teacher Dakota Funkhouser. “They felt like they were pets.”
Boyce Elementary School will be releasing between 50 and 60 young trout, probably in June, said Yvonne Rivera, an instructional specialist for the school division.
Each of the schools hatched about 100 trout last fall. Yet some died in recent months.
Problems with ammonia levels in the tank at Cooley are thought to have led to the deaths of most of the trout there, Rivera said.
“It’s really hard to keep them alive,” said teacher Elizabeth Burgess. “It’s so hard to keep the water temperature, and the water chemistry, stable.”
Funkhouser mentioned that the water temperature had to constantly remain around 50 degrees.
Teachers had to come to school on weekends and days off to check on the fish, feed them and make adjustments to the tank conditions as needed.
“Anyone can’t just do this,” Lutzow-Felling said, mentioning that a special permit had to be obtained from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Debbie Biggs, a curriculum supervisor for the school division, noted that all of the teachers were new to Cooley’s fourth grade this year. Although the curriculum had been going on for three years, this was the first year they had participated in it.
“I’m really proud of them and the work they’ve done,” Biggs said. “It’s a lot of responsibility. They picked up the ball and ran with it.”
“We may only have a few (trout to release), but they’re of good size,” she added.
The trout were transported from Cooley to Spout Run inside what appeared to be a large plastic mayonnaise jug from the school cafeteria. Before they were released, some of the tank water in the jug had to be emptied and replaced by water in the stream so the fish could get used to it.
After about five minutes of adjustment, the fish had suffered no adverse effects to the stream water. It was time for them to be released.
Lillian Ledford, an environmental educator at Blandy, and teacher Kelsey Lison took off their shoes and waded into Spout Run’s cool water. Lison tipped the jug into the stream. Ledford placed her cell phone in the water to record video of the small trout leaving the jug and probing their new surroundings.
The fish swam away and were quickly out of sight.
Funkhouser said it was like “a fish graduation day.”
“I can’t believe they’re gone” now, said teacher Paige Blackford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.