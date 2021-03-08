WINCHESTER — A new partnership should make U.S. citizenship a more feasible goal for immigrants living in the Winchester area.
Just Neighbors, a nonprofit organization based in Northern Virginia, is now offering free or low-cost legal services to Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (LVWA) clients who are pursuing the American dream.
LVWA Executive Director Andy Gail said on Friday that his organization started offering legal assistance in 2017 to immigrants who needed low-cost, reliable guidance as they prepared to take the civics test required by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in order to become citizens of the United States. However, the nonprofit at 301 N. Cameron St. was limited in the legal help it could provide with its small number of staff and volunteers, so the LVWA board recently agreed to team up with Just Neighbors to offer more robust, comprehensive services.
“It’s going to take what we were doing to a whole new level,” Gail said. “It’s a really great partnership.”
LVWA will continue to provide tutoring for people preparing to take the citizenship test, but issues that require the services of a lawyer — for example, applying to take the exam and accompanying the applicant to the testing center — will now be handled by Just Neighbors rather than LVWA staff and volunteers.
“I will likely be in Winchester at LVWA’s offices at least twice a month, potentially more as needed,” said Just Neighbors’ Managing Attorney of Rural Programs Tori Andrea Babington, a former Winchester resident who now lives in Warrenton.
When she’s not at LVWA, Babington said she will still be available to assist the organization and its clients via videoconferencing and other technologies.
The partnership with Just Neighbors, combined with recent actions of President Joe Biden’s administration, means the dream of citizenship will become more feasible for many of LVWA’s clients.
On March 1, Biden scrapped a version of the citizenship test that was put in place during the final days of former President Donald Trump’s administration. The new test would have required applicants to receive much more tutoring and answer twice as many questions to become U.S. citizens. Biden reverted to the 2008 version of the test, which applicants can prepare for in a much shorter period of time.
Biden also preserved a USCIS billing practice. The decision means the $725 application fee for the citizenship test can be reduced or eliminated for aspiring citizens who are at least 150% below federal poverty guidelines, “which leaves the door open for lower-income green card holders to move forward with their citizenship applications without having to save money for months and months and months,” Babington said.
As a nonprofit organization, Just Neighbors rarely bills its clients for legal services. Aspiring citizens who are earning a decent income are sometimes charged up to $100 for a consultation, Babington said, “but we don’t charge anything beyond that.”
Over the past 12 months, Gail said, LVWA helped 18 people become U.S. citizens, and he thinks the new partnership with Just Neighbors will produce even greater results in the future.
“It’s given us really good hope that we’re going to be able to help a lot of people become citizens,” he said.
To learn more about Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area and its citizenship services, visit lvwa.org.
