WINCHESTER — The city’s attempt to alleviate stormwater flooding in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of North Cameron Street will make it a bit more difficult to get around this weekend.
According to information provided by the city of Winchester, the intersection of East Piccadilly and North Cameron streets, as well as the portion of East Piccadilly between North Cameron and North Kent streets, will be closed today and tonight to allow for the installation of underground drainage pipes.
Northbound traffic on Cameron will be allowed to use the intersection, but Piccadilly will be completely blocked off. Local traffic will be permitted to access businesses and residences, but will need to turn around and exit the same way they entered.
The work being performed is part of Winchester’s North Cameron Drainage Improvement Project, a $5 million to $6 million initiative that began Monday and will be implemented in at least three phases. The first phase will cost approximately $2 million and continue for up to six months.
The initial work is being funded by a mix of bond proceeds and previously approved local and state dollars, and city officials are working to secure additional money for the latter stages of the improvement project.
In addition to the sanitary sewer and stormwater system upgrades that will occur during Phase 1, Winchester also plans to replace its existing water main on North Cameron Street, and Washington Gas will install a new natural gas pipe in the project area.
Perry Eisenach, director of the city’s Public Works Department, has said the work is necessary to address frequent flooding in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of North Cameron Street caused by overloaded stormwater lines flowing into the city’s sewer system during heavy rainfalls.
Since 2014, flooding on the effected portion of North Cameron has forced the temporary closures of several buildings on at least seven occasions.
Future phases of the North Cameron Drainage Improvement Project will involve the installation of additional stormwater pipes north and east of North Cameron Street, and the construction of stormwater detention ponds.
