WINCHESTER — Starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 24, sections of Papermill Road (Route 644) in Frederick County are scheduled to be closed for seven days so local developer Dave Holliday can build a roundabout intersection connecting Papermill Road to Freedom Manor, a new 47-acre residential subdivision northwest of the intersection of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) and Papermill Road.
Freedom Manor will have 82 single-family detached units and 87 townhouse units, according to Patrick Sowers, development director for Dave Holliday Construction. Dan Ryan Builders started constructing the homes in the spring. The project will be completed based on demand, with Sowers saying it will likely take a few years to “build out.”
Although the land was rezoned in January 2016 by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to accommodate up to 300 residences, Holliday does not plan on building that many units, Sowers said.
Freedom Manor has proffered $15,745 to the county government for each single-family detached unit and $13,680 for each townhouse unit to offset the impact of the development. Before the first certificate of occupancy can be issued, it must provide a 58-foot-long right of way along Papermill Road to allow for future improvements and a hiker-biker trail. The proffers also call for the construction of a roundabout where Papermill Road intersects with a proposed access road to the residential property.
Construction of the roundabout is 80% complete, Sowers said. The road closures that begin Aug. 24 will be related to its construction.
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that over the seven-day period, Papermill Road will be closed 24/7 to through traffic between Front Royal Pike in Frederick County and Shawnee Drive in Winchester. Local traffic will have access to homes and businesses on either side of the work zone.
Through traffic will follow detours that include roads in Frederick County and Winchester:
- Westbound drivers will take Papermill Road east, U.S. 522 north, U.S. 50/17 (Millwood Pike/Jubal Early Drive) west and then Pleasant Valley Road south to Papermill Road.
- Eastbound drivers will take Papermill Road west, Pleasant Valley Road north, U.S. 50/17 (Jubal Early Drive/Millwood Pike) east and then U.S. 522 south to Papermill Road.
The through-truck restriction on South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester will be temporarily lifted while the detour remains in place.
All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.