WINCHESTER — The migrant workers who help put food on Americans’ tables were saluted at the community’s first Farmworkers Appreciation Day on Sunday.
At least 400 migrants and their families from Haiti, Jamaica and Mexico participated in the celebration held at the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association labor camp on Fairmont Avenue, according to organizers. They included Jose Aguilar, 47, of Vera Cruz, Mexico, who has been coming to the Winchester area to pick fruit and vegetables since 2017.
“In Mexico, it’s impossible to find work, so I take the opportunity to work here,” Aguilar said through a translator. “I enjoyed the celebration. I felt appreciated.”
Workers, many wearing T-shirts commemorating the day, ate barbecue, corn and snacks while some women danced. Children played cornhole and painted a mural that will be erected on a fence on North Piccadilly Street across from the George Washington Hotel.
People from around the region pitched in to help with the celebration. A dentist provided free treatment, a law firm gave advice on immigration tax laws and a masseuse gave massages. An official from the consular section of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, D.C., which provides Mexican nationals working here with documents, also visited. Neighbors helped serve food, and about 20 Shenandoah University students volunteered their time. Prizes, including free haircuts and a television, were raffled off.
Each summer and fall, hundreds of migrants come here to pick fruit and produce. Some 400 are taking part this year.
The work is backbreaking and the pay is low — a minimum of $12.25 per hour, although most make more based on the amount of fruit and vegetables they pick — and picking conditions are often dry and hot. Growers say migrants are invaluable because most Americans aren’t willing to do the work.
Kenia Brooks, a Virginia Employment Commission farm placement specialist, got the idea for the celebration about six weeks ago to show migrants how much they’re appreciated. She got help from Top of Virginia Regional Chamber officials and got local businesses to donate food and other supplies.
“These workers have been coming to our community for decades and a lot of them, thankfully, their growers treat them very well,” Brooks said. “But this is a way for them to know the community appreciates them as well.”
The celebration comes at a time when some local growers say President Trump’s crackdown on illegal and legal immigration has made it harder to find farmworkers. However, party organizers said the celebration was not about making a political statement.
“It was just showing the workers that we care about them, and we’re glad they’re here” Brooks said. “And for them to have some fun.”
