WINCHESTER — The Great American Outdoors Act passed by Congress that President Trump has pledged to sign is slated to benefit national parks in the region and create jobs statewide.
Approved by the Senate in June and the House of Representatives last week, the act would pump about $3 billion into conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks. In Virginia, it’s estimated that it will create or help support more than 10,000 jobs.
The funds would address a backlog of deferred maintenance costs at National Park Service sites, but allocations haven’t been determined. Virginia’s national parks have more than $1.1 billion in deferred maintenance. National parks in the state’s 10th Congressional District, which stretches from Frederick County to McLean, have $337,178,843 in deferred maintenance, including $823,242 at Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park in Middletown. Accounting for most of the deferred maintenance in the 10th District are nearly $294 million for the George Washington Memorial Parkway, $34.2 million for Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts and $8.2 million for Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, who helped pass the bill in the House, touted it as one of the most significant investments in environmental conservation in a generation. She said in a news release that it will help address longstanding infrastructure needs such as roads, bridges, and trails.
The bill fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually and creates the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, which will provide funding to the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Education for maintenance expenses over the next five years. The funding is tied to royalties derived from energy extraction on public lands and waters.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, called the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, “A big win for tourism in the area and in the whole Shenandoah Valley region.”
“Our national parks have been underfunded for a long time,” Kerns told The Star. “The maintenance backlog is pretty significant at some of these parks. So this is fantastic to see this bipartisan effort to address some of that. Because the better condition [the parks] are in, the better experiences the guests are having. And this is better for all of the communities in the area that rely on the tourism dollars that come into the area. So the better we make those parks, the more people go to them, the more people come to our communities and spend money.”
The legislation drew praise from conservation organizations. Sandra Marra, president and CEO of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC), said the legislation will enhance the safety and accessibility of public lands like the Appalachian Trail and “ensure the legacy of outdoor spaces and experiences passes on to the next generation.”
Katie Wofford, executive director of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, a New Market-based conservation organization, thanked Wexton and a bipartisan coalition of legislators for helping get the act passed.
“Shenandoah Valley communities will reap the benefits from long overdue investments in Shenandoah National Park’s infrastructure,” Wofford said in a release. “And the Land and Water Conservation Fund is the major source of funding to protect our remaining special places for now and future generations — well done.”
