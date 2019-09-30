WINCHESTER — A passenger who threw objects at a police cruiser during a high-speed chase will be jailed up to 10 months and two weeks.
The chase occurred at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 4 after a traffic stop near Garden Gate Drive in Frederick County. The pursuit continued at speeds of 75 to 80 mph from Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) to Tasker Road to Hillendale Lane.
Driver McKenzie Marie Stickley passed vehicles in oncoming traffic, and passenger Todd Louis Stocking Jr. threw objects out the window. The objects thrown at Deputy William M. Holman’s cruiser included boxes, cups, pillows, shoes and a safe.
After nearly striking a police cruiser, Stickely ran over tire deflation devices deployed by police. Stickley and Stocking, both of whom were wanted by authorities, ran from the vehicle. Stickley was apprehended after being shocked by a Taser. Stocking was caught the next day.
Stocking entered a plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court on Thursday. He was sentenced to four years for assault and battery and violation of a protection order with all but 10 months and two weeks suspended. State sentencing guideline recommendations called for a minimum of nine months, a midpoint of one year and seven months, and a maximum of two years and eight months.
After release, Stocking will be on two years of supervised probation.
In July, Stickley was sentenced to seven years, with all but five months and a week time served suspended, for assaulting an officer, eluding, fleeing police, reckless driving and obstruction charges.
Stocking and Stickley must pay a combined $3,200 in restitution.
(3) comments
Sentenced to 7 yrs then reduced to 5 mths & 1 wk? Why bother sentencing the 7 yrs then? I see this all the time. Make people serve the entire time they were sentenced.
Why did the driver get less time?
A safe??? These guys must have watched a lot of Looney Tunes!
