BLUEMONT — A driver whose passenger died in a fatal crash in Clarke County on Tuesday admitted to taking the anti-anxiety drug clonazepam whose side effects include drowsiness.
State police Trooper Ronnie D. Riggs wrote in a search warrant affidavit that cut straws, empty capsules, glass smoking devices and needles were found in the vehicle Nicole Marie Gray was driving.
“The passenger in Gray’s vehicle died as a result of the crash,” Riggs wrote. “Gray stated she she had taken clonazepam earlier that day.”
The crash occurred in Shenandoah Retreat, a residential housing development, at 493 Retreat Road. It was reported at 4:29 p.m, according to the Clarke County Emergency Dispatch Center. Riggs said Gray was speeding when she veered off the road and struck several objects before the vehicle came to rest. The speed limit on the road is 35 mph.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said in an email on Thursday afternoon that he didn’t have the name of the passenger, didn’t know if Gray or the passenger were wearing seat belts, and didn’t have Gray’s condition. The passenger was outside the vehicle after the crash, according to the dispatch center.
Riggs said Gray, 33, of the 100 block of Desoto Drive in Nashville, Tennessee, is being investigated for driving under the influence of drugs, but she has not been charged. The affidavit seeks a blood sample from Gray to determine her blood alcohol content at the time of the crash. In August, Gray was arraigned on a heroin possession charge in Berkeley County, West Virginia, according to the Journal-News in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
