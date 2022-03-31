WINCHESTER — It didn’t take Libba Pendleton long to get involved in the community when she moved here with her husband in 1994.
After more than two decades of service in the Winchester community, Pendleton has been named the Winchester Branch of the American Association of University Women’s Woman of the Year.
Pendleton will accept the honor at 6 p.m. today in First Presbyterian Church’s Loudoun Hall in downtown in Winchester. The event is open to the public.
“This is obviously the highest recognition I’ve ever had the pleasure of receiving,” Pendleton said. “It really means a lot, and it’s very special.”
Pendleton is retired from her position as senior vice president at Bank of Clarke County, where she managed the Trust and Investment Department for 18 years.
“It was a wonderful place to work,” Pendleton said. “I had a unique relationship with all of of my clients that was also very rewarding.”
Her passion to help others led her to serve on the boards of Fremont Street Nursery, Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury Foundation, Sinclair Health Clinic and Winchester Rotary Club. She and her husband, Ed, are also active members of First Presbyterian Church.
“The church has a great outreach in the community and a great program for children. We really got a warm welcome there, so we’ve been very active members there since the mid 1990s,” Pendleton said.
At the church, Pendleton has served as an elder, trustee, Sunday school teacher and has participated in many volunteer outreach projects.
“I was always raised to love God and serve others,” Pendleton said. “That was a wonderful opportunity to do both.”
Pendleton was born in Spartanburg, S.C., and grew up in Salisbury, N.C. She attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where she met her husband — and, yes, they’re rooting for the Tarheels in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
After getting married in 1981, Ed’s job took the couple to the New Orleans area. After 10 years there, the couple moved to Annapolis, Maryland, for three years before moving to the Winchester area.
Pendleton said she knew she wanted to get involved in the community, so in addition to becoming active in church, she began serving at Fremont Street Nursery, which provides affordable childcare. She continues to serves on the nursery’s board.
She said it was easy to get involved with organizations because Winchester is “a very welcoming community.”
Acknowledging that the region is full of powerful women who make a difference on a daily basis, Pendleton shared some advice for any woman looking to cut her own path through life: “Take every advantage you have to explore all of the great nonprofits in the area. Get as much education as you can. Connect yourself with organizations that meet your passions.”
For tonight’s event, although the main entry for First Presbyterian Church is on the Loudoun Street Mall, access to Loudoun Hall will be from Cameron Street. The parking spaces are behind the church and directly across from the Yount, Hyde and Barbour’s accounting offices at 50 S. Cameron St. Organizers ask that guests enter Loudoun Hall from the rear of the church (the entry will be marked by balloons). Organizers have requested guests wear COVID-19 masks
For more information, call Theresa Merkel at 540-664-1266.
