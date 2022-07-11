WINCHESTER — Pastor David Witt has seen Opequon Presbyterian Church grow quite a bit over his 25 years in the pulpit there, both physically and spiritually.
“I think there's an infectious spirit here. We call it the Opequon personality,” Witt said on Monday in the church's sanctuary at 217 Opequon Church Lane. “This church has been here for 290 years. We’re the oldest organization of any kind in this community. We predate everything else. Yet, we're growing and flourishing and not accepting the status quo or simply being comfortable. I think we challenge each other.”
Witt, who became the church's pastor in July of 1997, is its longest-serving pastor. Before coming to Winchester, he was pastor at a church in Waynesboro for nine years.
“I felt like we had accomplished what we were called there to do, so we were exploring a new call,” Witt said.
Over the course of one weekend in March of 1997, he met with officials from 13 churches. He said the five-person committee at Opequon Presbyterian really stood out to him and his wife, and they were fortunate enough that he was called to pastor there.
“They were really excited about their church," Witt said, "and they were looking for something that would pull families and young people together.”
So he and his wife Carole and their three young children moved to the Winchester area.
Opequon Presbyterian had about 185 members when Witt became pastor.
“It was just a really great relationship from the beginning — lots of families and committed leadership," he said.
Witt started a LOGOS ministry at the church in January of 1999, which is a mid-week ministry for children and youth that includes recreation, bible study, music, worship and dinner.
His wife is the church's director of christian education and helps oversee the LOGOS program.
Witt also helped the church build a new sanctuary in 2005, increasing the size from 125 to 330 seats. He called it a “major visionary process" for the congregation.
Witt said church members have “worked diligently" over the years to be involved in the community and to stay engaged.
As part of that, Witt worked with a group of local pastors in 2010 to organize the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), which provides overnight shelter to area homeless people from November to March. He also served as the group's first president.
“WATTS has really been crucial in addressing a chronic problem in our community and showing the mercy and love of God to people who are struggling," Witt said. “I’m very grateful for that. It got me out of my comfort zone when I was in that leadership position. I'm very proud with what that organization has done.”
Not long after helping organize WATTS, Witt and church members began a community garden, growing produce for local residents and food pantries.
The garden was at nearby Hedgebrook Farm for 10 years. It has since moved to the church property.
“It's called a community garden in the sense that the produce benefits the community, not that the community grows plants here. It’s the church's garden, but 90% of the produce goes to either the Highland Food Pantry in Winchester or the Sherando Food Pantry in Stephens City,” Witt said. "We have people who come each week and take the produce to those pantries.”
Witt said the church also works with Bright Futures-Frederick County/Winchester, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity and other local organizations. Abroad, Opequon Presbyterian has a relationship with a church in Ethiopia.
“The church has grown in ways I would have never imagined when I came, certainly in discipleship and mission,” he said. “I always say it’s been fast and full. One thing I’ve noticed is that we've gone through many stages here. The church has evolved and grown.”
On Sunday, the church celebrated Witt and his family for their 25 years of service to the church.
“My wife and I are teammates and partners in all aspects of life. We work very closely together. I really appreciated the church affirming us as a family,” he said. “We've been very engaged as a family. Our kids love this church. It’s a really healthy intergenerational community here.”
Witt said he grew up in a church and decided to go into ministry in his early 20s after filling in for his pastor a few times while he was in college.
After college, he attended seminary.
He said he has enjoyed the challenges and triumphs along the way.
“The constant change and journey that we're on gives me hope in what I do in providing leadership each day. Waking up and being a part of this community is not monotonous,” Witt said. “The call from God to serve here is still very fresh for me.”
