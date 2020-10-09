MIDDLETOWN — Diane Newman-Frye, a pastor and nurse assistant, has launched a write-in campaign for Middletown Town Council.
Three of council’s six seats are up for election on Nov. 3, plus mayor.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV is running unopposed for his third four-year term. Incumbent council members Carolyn Aliff and Shayla Rickard also are seeking re-election, in addition to Stephanie Mitchell, who is running for council for the first time.
The filing deadline for candidates was June 9.
Council members are elected to four-year terms, and they run without a party designation on the ballot.
Newman's name will not appear on the ballot, as she did not meet the filing deadline, so those who want to vote for her will have to write in her name.
Newman-Frye, 65, said she didn’t file to run because she was caring for a sick family member at the time. She now says the family is better, so she's running as a write-in.
“I want to actually make a difference in the community,” Newman-Frye said. “I believe in serving. And because I like this area and love this area, I have no intention of going anywhere. This is where I’m raising my grandson. I want to make a difference in the community here."
Newman-Frye has lived in Middletown for three years. She was born and raised in Sterling and later lived in Manassas and Stephens City.
For the past six years she has been the pastor of the nondenominational Edified Body of Christ Church in Manassas. She received her doctorate in theology from the Spirit of Truth Institute in Richmond. She also works as a nurse assistant through Hunt Country Health Services and was previously a bus driver with Frederick County Public Schools.
Newman-Frye said she wants Town Council to reach out to the elderly, young people, and those who are homeless or medically under-served.
“With everything going on in this world, we are all in this together,” Newman-Frye said. “And I am a stickler for 'I am my brother’s keeper.' So if I can help someone, that’s what I want to do in this life”
While she doesn’t see a need for more residential development in Middletown anytime soon, Newman-Frye would like to encourage more businesses to open up in the town, such as a small grocery store. She also would like there to be a place where residents, particularly the elderly, can gather.
“Maybe a coffee shop or someplace where we can mingle together to get to know one another,” Newman-Frye said. “An activity [place] where we can all meet at a certain time.”
While Newman-Frye acknowledges the challenges of a write-in campaign, she said if God wills it, she will win.
“I will listen to every concern that you may have,” Newman-Frye said. “Anything that you come to me with that would better your life, your family’s life and the life of the community, I am willing to bring it to the table.”
The three candidates with the most votes will win seats on Town Council
