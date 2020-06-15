BERRYVILLE — Like butterflies, people must undergo metamorphosis, according to the Rev. Delbert Pope.
That is necessary to bring an end to racism, he told participants in Saturday’s unity rally in Berryville. Specifically, people’s attitudes toward others who are different from them must change.
“We must embrace diversity in order to achieve unity,” said Pope, pastor of St. Luke’s Baptist Church in Berryville.
Society today is in a “cocoon of change,” Pope said.
Based on the hundreds who attended the rally, “I believe change is now,” said Brian Harper, a minister from Stephens City.
“Today begins the day of transformation,” Pope predicted.
“A caterpillar must lose its legs in order to sprout wings,” he said. Likewise, people must lose their prejudices to grow as human beings.
“It doesn’t matter what the color of your skin is,” said the Rev. Justin Ivatts. “Jesus loves you.”
Ivatts has a unique perspective on race relations. He is white and ministers to the largely black congregation at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Berryville.
“We laugh together ... and sometimes we cry together,” Ivatts said. The congregation doesn’t think about skin color when they worship together and share the moments of each others’ lives, he emphasized.
“Racism is systemic,” Ivatts continued. “It stems from fear and hate. We must stamp it out.
“All lives cannot matter until black lives matter,” Ivatts said.
Several speakers at the rally said they believe Berryville is a special community where people care for each other and look out for each others’ interests. They indicated they believe that is why the town has not suffered as many problems with racism as some places have.
“We are Berryville, and we have a heart filled with love,” said the Rev. Jim Smith, pastor of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville.
