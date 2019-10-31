WINCHESTER — The Patsy Cline Historic House will extend its season and remain open weekends through Dec. 15.
Beginning today, the house will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The season typically ends Oct. 31.
Ken Burns’ documentary “Country Music” on PBS and Lifetime’s “Patsy and Loretta” movie have piqued a great deal of interest by those wanting to learn more about Patsy Cline’s life before she became famous and to visit the house where she lived with her mother and siblings.
Located at 608 S. Kent St., the house stands as an icon for Patsy Cline fans and admirers hoping to learn more about the story of Patsy’s early years. Patsy Cline’s home offers a window on the famed singer’s early road to stardom. Even after her move to Nashville, she considered this South Kent Street house her home.
In December, Patsy Cline’s home will be decorated as it was when she lived there in the late 1940s through the mid-1950s.
Tour information can be found at www.PatsyClineHistoricHouse.com or Facebook/PatsyClineHistoricHouse.
Email patsyclinehistorichouse@gmail.com or call 540-662-5555 with questions.
The owner and operator of the house is Celebrating Patsy Cline, Inc., a non-profit organization based in Wincheste with the mission of preserving and perpetuating the legacy of Patsy Cline and her music.
