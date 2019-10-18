Cora Swain, of Clarke County, arranges pumpkins for sale on Thursday at the Pumpkin Patch on Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7), east of Winchester and across from the Opequon Wastewater Treatment Plant. The patch’s thousands of pumpkins in 30 varieties were all grown in Clarke County at Edgewood Dairy Farm. The patch is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last day for pumpkin sales at the patch is Halloween.
