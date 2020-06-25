WINCHESTER — Winchester School Board Chairwoman Allyson Pate and board member Richard Bell attended their final board meeting Monday night.
Both served two four-year terms on the board, having been appointed by City Council.
Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly agreed with the board’s request to downsize from nine to seven members. As a result, the First Ward seats held by Pate and Bell will not be filled after their terms expire on June 30.
In November, city voters approved a referendum to make the board elected instead of appointed.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum thanked Pate and Bell for their eight years of service.
“So when you ask yourself, ‘Did I make a difference?’ The answer is yes, you made a difference,” Van Heukelum told them. “Thank you for your leadership, you will be missed and your legacy is solidified.”
Pate said working with the other board members was a privilege and that there were times when some decisions the board made were easy, while others were “exceedingly difficult.”
“There have been challenges met head on, and there have been barriers taken down, and there have been obstacles conquered,” she said.
Bell said he spent as much time on the board as he did in active duty in the U.S. military.
“I’m equally proud of both periods of time,” he said.
Bell added that being on the board can sometimes require a “thick skin.” He acknowledged criticism the board has received for not being transparent enough, but he said the panel must follow mandated privacy laws. In May, the board took heat over rumors that the contract of Handley High School Principal Mike Dufrene was not being renewed. Neither the board nor Dufrene ever commented directly on the matter, but Dufrene later announced that he had accepted a position as principal at Hampshire High School in Romney, West Virginia.
“People can often mistake this mandated privacy and confidentiality [for] a lack of transparency,” Bell said. “Well, I’m concerned that those that are striving to make the school board a more political body are misinterpreting the real purpose of this privacy and confidentiality.”
The city’s first school board election is Nov. 3. Four of its seven seats will be up for election.
“As a member of this community, it is my hope that we can keep political aspirations out of our school leadership and stay focused on the mission of learning for all whatever it takes,” said Bell, who has announced that he is running as a Democrat for the First Ward seat on City Council in the November election, challenging Republican incumbent Les Veach.
During Pate’s and Bell’s tenure on the board, the school division expanded its preschool program, helped develop plans for the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center to provide more Career and Technical Education (CTE) instruction, provided more students with individual technology devices, such as Chromebook laptops, and added two dual language schools, allowing 300 children to learn both Spanish and English. The division also won more than $6 million in federal grants and established equity programs.
Daniel Morgan Middle School was also split into two schools during the 2017-18 school year, with fifth and sixth grades housed at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School and seventh and eighth grades at Daniel Morgan Middle School.
Pate said the split allowed the division to provide “developmentally appropriate instruction and social grouping.”
Splitting Daniel Morgan Middle School was a hard decision, Van Heukelum said.
“That decision made a difference in the lives of kids and a lot more children are able to read, write, be productive in math, science and history because of your decision making,” he said.
