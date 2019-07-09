WINCHESTER — Allyson Pate will remain chairwoman of the Winchester School Board for a third one-year term.
She was unanimously chosen to continue in the role at the board’s organizational meeting on Monday night. The board elects officers at or near the start of its fiscal year, which starts July 1.
School Board member Marie Imoh will remain the vice chairwoman.
Pate became chairwoman in December of 2017 following School Board member Erica Truban’s announcement that she was stepping down from the position halfway through the yearlong term. Pate served 3½ years as vice chairwoman before becoming board chair.
Winchester School Board members are appointed by City Council, serve four-year terms and are limited to two consecutive terms.
Pate’s second and final term on the board expires July 1, 2020. She has been a member since 2012.
“I’d like to express my humble appreciation to each of you for both your trust and confidence and I will anticipate we have another successful and dynamic school year,” Pate said on Monday night. “A few bumps in the road, but there’s absolutely phenomenal things going on within our school division.”
In other business, the School Board unanimously approved a revision to its computer use policy, known as IIBEA/GAB, striking a line that requires each staff member, student and parent or legal guardian to sign an agreement understanding the acceptable use of the school division’s computer systems. The policy revision also adds that failure to follow the policy’s guidelines on appropriate technology use “may result in the loss of computer system privileges, disciplinary action and/or appropriate legal action.”
Attending the meeting at the Central Administrative Office 12 N. Washington St. were Chairwoman Allyson Pate and School Board members Richard Bell, Elyus Wallace, Mike Birchenough, Karen Anderson Holman, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and Erica Truban. Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and Vice Chairwoman Marie Imoh were not present.
