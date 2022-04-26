WINCHESTER — Patience and understanding continue to be the key for buyers in the current housing market, according to one local broker.
When Winchester-based Cornerstone Business Group's principal broker Mike Cooper reviewed data from the first quarter of 2022, he said it was the first time in years that he'd seen more negative information that positive.
“Markets like the current Shenandoah Valley market require extreme patience, maybe a little more compromising and give and take than expected, and a whole lot of faith to prevail,” Cooper said. “It is brutal at times, but buyers can still win if they come into the market with a clear understanding of what is happening, what challenges they may face and a determination not to let the market beat them down.”
Cooper said data from 2022's first quarter presented “conflicting numbers.” While home prices were up in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties, volume was down in each locality except Shenandoah. The shortage of available homes, he said, has plagued the Northern Shenandoah Valley since August 2017, and no end is in sight.
In Shenandoah County, inventory is up 7% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021. The county saw 156 sales in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 167 in 2022.
Clarke County saw the largest drop in sales, with 66 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 44 in 2022, a 33% decline. Sales in Winchester dropped 13.5% from 74 to 64; Frederick County sales dropped 8.2% from 342 to 314; and Warren County sales decreased 4% from 172 to 165.
“Real estate is a volume business. If the volume of homes available does not meet the volume need of active buyers, then prices go up and bidding wars prevail. If the volume of available properties falls below a three-month supply, a seller’s market takes over,” Cooper said. “During a seller’s market, sellers can demand higher prices, fewer contingencies and quicker closings. It’s in the seller’s market that first-time buyers take the biggest hit. Many come into the home-buying process with a dream, but little cash. A variety of loan programs exist to help these first-time buyers succeed, but in a seller’s market with extraordinarily low inventory, like the current market, makes it a grueling process for the first-time buyer.”
Still, prices continue to rise.
The largest regional average sales price over the last year was in Clarke County, which saw a 54% increase from $467,000 in quarter one of 2021 to $721,000 in quarter one of 2022. The average sales price of a home in Winchester increased 3.65% from $301,000 to $312,000. Frederick County's average sales price increased 22% from $338,000 to $417,000. Shenandoah County experienced a 13.5% increase from $252,000 to $286,000 and Warren County had a 14% increase from $308,000 to $369,000.
Cooper said sometimes the rise or fall of home prices can be looked at different ways. For example, the average sales price is calculated by adding all sales prices and then dividing by the number of homes sold. Meanwhile, the median sales price is the price halfway between the highest and lowest price.
“Neither measure is without flaws, therefore, it might be wise to look at both,” Cooper said.
Using Clarke County’s data as an example, Cooper said an area with a few abnormally high sales prices can skew data. During the first quarter of 2022, he said five Clarke County sales exceeded $800,000 and three exceeded $1 million. In this case, he explained that the median sales price is more representative of the market.
Median sales prices still followed the upward trend.
The largest median sales price bump came in Clarke County, where it increased by 21.4% from $406,000 in 2021 to $493,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The median sales price increased 11.6% from $268,000 to $299,000 in Winchester; 18% from $313,000 to $370,000 in Frederick County; 10% from $236,000 to $260,000 in Shenandoah County; and 13.6% from $308,000 to $350,000 in Warren County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.