Patriotic Display

Local News
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Friday, June 24, 2022
- Star Staff Report
WINCHESTER — Michael Antonio Hill, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 67-year-old Kernstown resident Rufus Cornelius Holland, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — The Frederick-Winchester Service Authority's board unanimously voted on Tuesday to hire Candice Perkins as the authority’s full-time executive director.
Thursday, June 23, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) on Wednesday celebrated its 20th anniversary at a reception at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
- By MATT WELCH The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — Faith Power and her staff at The Laurel Center found themselves sifting through mud, debris and silt Wednesday evening and Thursday while working to assess damage brought on by a heavy thunderstorm that hit the area Wednesday afternoon.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
MIDDLETOWN — As part of an annual youth ministry, teenagers from the Arlington Diocese WorkCamp are repairing and upgrading several homes within the town limits.
