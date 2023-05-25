Patriotic Display

Donna McGehee, an employee at The Scrappy Apple Quilts and More at 1206 Valley Ave. in Winchester, creates a patriotic front window display just in time for Memorial Day on Monday that features a “Land of the Free” quilt in red, white and blue. The quilt will hang through July 4.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

