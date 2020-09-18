MIDDLETOWN — The fourth annual Patriots Pride Day will be held from 2 to 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Main Street (U.S. 11) at the Middletown Veterans Memorial.
The free event, hosted by the town and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, will feature Revolutionary War battle re-enactments at 3 and 5 p.m.
Patriotic displays and presentations, encampments, a World War II-era campsite and a 50/50 raffle also will be part of the event.
Jimmy Lee will provide live music at 5:30 p.m., and there will be a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. Several vendors will be there as well, including Shaffer’s BBQ.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said the event will be “a fun time.”
“We are looking for history enthusiasts, we are looking for families,” Harbaugh said. “We are not really so concerned about the turnout. It doesn’t cost us a lot of money to put on. We are looking for people who are engaged in history and like family events, people who are tired of sitting at home and want to do events, and we’ve been trying to have events as safely as we can in Middletown with social distancing guidelines.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will be asked to observe social distancing.
Re-enactors also will be mindful of social distancing and won’t do shoulder-to-shoulder formations, Harbaugh said.
“Patriots Pride Day gives families a chance to celebrate a beautiful fall day at our Veterans Memorial,” said former town mayor and Veterans Memorial Chairman Raymond D. Steele. “Furthermore, it allows us to relive some history that all of us can only read about.”
For more information, contact the Town Office at 540-869-2226.
