WINCHESTER — Following a year in which the annual Patsy Cline Block Party was nothing more than a sweet dream, Winchester's celebration of its most famous daughter is set to return on Saturday.
The free community event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St., a two-story, single-family home where Cline lived with her mother, brother and sister from 1948 to 1953.
The block party is being sponsored and organized by Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc., a nonprofit Winchester-based organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the woman who went from singing in and around Winchester to entertaining the entire world with classic songs including "Sweet Dreams," "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "She's Got You" and "Crazy."
The Patsy Cline Block Party launched in 2011 but could not be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Karen Helm, president of Celebrating Patsy Cline, said the coronavirus actually delivered a double whammy to her organization because it also forced the Patsy Cline Historic House, which is owned by the nonprofit and operated as a museum, to close to guests all of last year and for the first half of this one.
Helm said this year's return of the block party will be special on several levels. First, the event is marking its 10th anniversary. Second, the house will be open for small tours beginning at 11:30 a.m. And third, it will be Celebrating Patsy Cline's first opportunity to publicly celebrate the house's Jan. 13 designation as a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior. A special ceremony showcasing the designation will be held at 11 a.m.
Throughout the day Saturday, the Patsy Cline Block Party will feature live entertainment, food concessions and the sale of special souvenirs. It will be staged outside along the 600 block of South Kent Street, between East Monmouth and East Germain streets.
Due to limited parking on South Kent Street, attendees may park at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, located less than a mile away at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road. A free shuttle will transport guests from the Visitors Center to the block party continuously throughout the day.
While the block party is free to attend, abbreviated tours of the historic house will cost $5 and begin at 11:30 a.m.
Five performing acts will entertain attendees throughout the day with a variety of music:
- Liz Ruffner (10 a.m.) — A returning favorite who has been singing Patsy Cline songs for 25 years.
- Wayne Lee Ray Band (11:30 a.m.) — A five-piece outlaw country band from Winchester that performs music popularized by Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and more.
- Tracey Wygal and Paul Moschetto (1 p.m.) — Wygal, whose voice and musical style is similar to Cline's, will perform a tribute to the legendary musician while accompanied by singer and guitarist Moschetto.
- Daniel Walker (2 p.m.) — Walker plays everything from classic country and western to old time rock 'n' roll, rhythm and blues, folk and his own originals.
- Amanda Wilkins (3 p.m.) — Wilkins, a Shenandoah Valley native who has been performing since the age of 12, has shared the stage with acts including Linda Davis, Catfish Hodge and Billy Thompson, and toured the country as the opener for performers Phil Vassar, Travis Tritt, Rascal Flatts and Marty Stewart.
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the performances.
Helm said the Patsy Cline Block Party is traditionally held over Labor Day weekend because the date falls close to Cline's birthday of Sept. 8, 1932. Had Cline not died in a plane crash on March 3, 1963, she would be celebrating her 89th birthday this year.
Cline was born Virginia Patterson Hensley in the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St. She began singing professionally in the late 1940s, shortly after moving into the Kent Street home with her mother, Hilda Hensley. She moved out of the house after marrying Gerald Cline in 1953, but continued to stay there after separating from her husband on numerous occasions.
The last year Cline lived on South Kent Street was 1957, the same year she made her first national television appearance on the "Arthur Godfrey Talent Scout Show." Her performance of "Walking After Midnight" ignited her career and led Cline and her second husband, Charlie Dick, to move to Nashville.
Cline, who had two children with Dick — Julie and Randy — is buried in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Frederick County.
For more information, about Saturday's Patsy Cline Block Party, call 540-662-5555 or email PatsyClineHistoricHouse@gmail.com.
