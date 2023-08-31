WINCHESTER — Patsy Cline fans from around the world are converging in the singer's hometown for Saturday's annual Patsy Cline Block Party.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, in front of the Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St.
Since Cline is known for her inimitable musical talents, it only makes sense that a party in her honor would feature an impressive lineup of musicians throughout the day:
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Tracey Wygal with a musical tribute to Cline
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Liz Ruffner sings Cline's classic songs
- 12:30-2 p.m. — Mink's Miracle Medicine, a bluegrass/country/folk band from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
- 2-3 p.m. — Michael Berkley with piano and vocal reflections on Cline
- 3-4 p.m. — Mike Hicks, who previously performed with Joltin' Jim McCoy and Cline's husband, Charlie Dick
The Block Party will also include special $5 tours of the Patsy Cline Historic House every 20 minutes beginning at 10 a.m. and ending with the final tour at 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival to the Block Party, people who want to take the tour will be asked to pick a time, then report back to the house before their tour begins.
Cline fans will also learn how she and her family grew their own food and used the fruit and vegetables in their recipes. Some of those recipes appear in a new cookbook, "Cookin' with 'The Cline': The Patsy Cline Historic House Cookbook," that will be on sale during the Block Party. Additionally, attendees will be invited to sample two of the recipes from the book: Cline's applesauce cake and her mother's black walnut cake.
Copies of the cookbook will be sold for $49.99 each. Cline's daughter, Julie Fudge, will be on hand for anyone who would like her to sign the book.
Block Party guests will also hear from Fudge about Universal Music Group's plan to re-release Cline's "Greatest Hits" album on white vinyl and with a new cover sometime this fall. The album was first released in 1967 by Decca Records and has sold nearly 11 million copies.
"It's a new way for people to become interested [in Cline's music]," Fudge said about the limited-edition album that will be sold online only. "The 'Greatest Hits' is a compilation of 12 of Patsy's dearest recordings."
Parking on South Kent Street is needed for residents, so anyone attending the Patsy Cline Block Party is asked to park at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road. A free shuttle will run to and from Patsy Cline's Historic House throughout the day.
Cline, who was born in Winchester on Sept. 8, 1932, lived in the house at 608 S. Kent St. from 1948 to 1953.
While residing there, she was an independent, determined and strong-willed young woman. One of her cousins, Pat Brannon, recounted a story on Thursday that showed how Cline refused to take guff from anyone.
"Some man came to the door one day ... and said, 'Where's that gal that calls herself a singer?'" Brannon recalled. "Ginny (Cline's birth name was Virginia "Ginny" Hensley) was in the kitchen and she heard him, so she walked to the door. He said, 'Well, I guess you're the one that thinks she's gonna be a star someday.' She looked at him and said, 'Can I step out on the porch where I can see you face to face?'"
When Cline went outside, Brannon said she told the man: "'I don't mind talking to people, but I don't like people that have bad manners and are disrespectful to others. When you learn some common sense, come back.'"
It's not known if the ill-mannered visitor ever darkened her doorway again.
For more information about the Patsy Cline Block Party, visit facebook.com/PatsyClineHistoricHouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.