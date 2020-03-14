WINCHESTER — Country star Ronnie Milsap’s performance on April 17 for the Patsy Cline Classic XI will be postponed until Oct. 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Winchester Education Foundation Executive Director Russ Potts announced Friday.
The performance is still set to be held at the Patsy Cline Theatre at Handley High School. Potts did not have any immediate information regarding refunds for those who will not be able to attend the rescheduled concert.
Milsap, 77, has had 40 No. 1 singles, won six Grammys and four Album of the Year awards and was named the Country Music Award Entertainer of the Year in 1977. Proceeds for the concert will go toward the Winchester Education Foundation. The foundation announced Milsap as the headliner for the 11th annual Patsy Cline Classic in January.
Some of Milsap’s most well-known songs are “It Was Almost Like a Song,” “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “Stranger in My House,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me” and “Any Day Now.”
Ticket prices for the concert are $39.50, $59.50 and $89.50 and sold at eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-ronnie-milsap-the-patsy-cline-classic-xi-tickets-88897010351 or by calling the Patsy Cline Classic box office at 540-533-6397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.