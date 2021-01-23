WINCHESTER — The Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St. has been designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The news was announced this week by the organization that manages the property, Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. of Winchester.
Karen Helm, president of Celebrating Patsy Cline, said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt authorized the designation on Jan. 13, one week before his time in office ended due to the beginning of a new presidential administration.
“We are ecstatic,” Helm said on Friday. “We could not be more pleased.”
Cline was a Winchester native who went on to become one of the most highly regarded country music singers of all time. She lived at several addresses throughout her life, but the two-story, single-family home she shared with her mother, Hilda Hensley, on South Kent Street was where she stayed the longest.
According to information contained in the house’s National Historic Landmark nomination form, “it was her home when she started singing professionally, signed her first recording contract and made a name for herself in regional country music circles.”
Cline, who was born Virginia Patterson Hensley on Sept. 8, 1932, in the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St., began singing professionally in the late 1940s, shortly after moving into the Kent Street home with her mother, brother and sister. She moved out after marrying Gerald Cline in 1953, but continued to stay there after separating from her husband on numerous occasions.
The last year Cline lived on South Kent Street was 1957, the same year she made her first national television appearance on the “Arthur Godfrey Talent Scout Show.” Her performance of “Walking After Midnight” stole the show and ignited a career that would propel her to Nashville and produce several more classic songs including “Crazy” and “Sweet Dreams.”
Cline and her second husband, Charlie Dick, had two children, Julie and Randy, before the singer was killed in a plane crash on March 3, 1963, at the age of 30. She is buried in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Frederick County.
Hilda Hensley retained ownership of the house at 608 S. Kent St. until her death in 1998. Three years later, it was purchased by Winchester real estate developer Kevin Adams with the intention of selling it to Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. The nonprofit bought the house in 2006 and, after extensive renovations, opened it as a public museum.
Helm said she was formally notified that the house had been named a National Historic Landmark on Thursday. Coincidentally, that day happened to be the 64th anniversary of Cline’s appearance on the Arthur Godfrey TV show on Jan. 21, 1957.
The Patsy Cline Historic House is typically open to the public from spring to fall, but was closed for all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Helm said the building is too small to allow for proper social distancing, so it will remain shuttered until Virginia’s coronavirus restrictions are eased.
“We would certainly like to open and have a celebration for this designation,” Helm said. “Right now, our target is to open this summer.”
The Patsy Cline Historic House is also listed on the U.S. National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources’ Virginia Landmarks Register. Its designation as a National Historic Landmark makes it one of about 2,600 such sites in the United States, including Cedar Creek Battlefield and Belle Grove Plantation near Middletown, Saratoga and Greenway Court in Clarke County, and Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters in Winchester.
