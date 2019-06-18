WINCHESTER — A silver-colored leather coat worn by country music legend and Winchester native Patsy Cline will be on display this week at the Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St.
To accommodate the special exhibit, the Patsy Cline Historic House is offering extended hours — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The house will return to its normal hours on Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 to 4 p.m.)
The exhibit, on display for a limited time only, coincides with Curves to Core Harley Owners Group Rally in Winchester, which will bring several thousand motorcycle riders to the community from Wednesday to Sunday.
The coat is from the collection of Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc., which owns and operates the house. It’s a Good Girl brand 1960s long leather coat with silk lining.
“We are very proud and happy to be able to bring it out and show people the coat,” said house manager Teresa Wright. “We are very excited about that.”
After the final house tour on Sunday afternoon, the coat will go back into safekeeping in an environmentally-controlled storage unit where Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. keeps Cline’s garments and clothing to protect them from deteriorating.
Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and perpetuate the legacy of Cline and her music.
Cline was killed March 5, 1963, in a plane crash in Tennessee when she was 30 years old and at the height of her career. She recorded 102 songs and three full-length albums. Her hits include “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.”
Her fashion sense evolved along with her voice, a news release from the organization said. During the course of her career, Cline reinvented her personal style, shedding her trademark Western cowgirl outfits for more elegant gowns and dresses.
The special exhibit will launch an initiative to raise funds to conserve and restore textile objects in Celebrating Patsy Cline’s collection to safeguard them for future generations. Wright said those who visit the exhibit can place donations in a donation box. The estimated cost to conserve the leather coat, for instance, is $3,500.
According to the release, Celebrating Patsy Cline has more items in its collection that it would like to share with the public once they have been professionally conserved and restored in keeping with museum standards.
Admission to the house is $8 for adults, $7 for age 65 and over, and $6 for ages 12 to 17.
For more information, visit CelebratingPatsyCline.org or call 540-662-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.