WINCHESTER — A new owner is bringing new life to the 107-year-old Patton’s Movers.
Jason Funk said he hopes to not just equal the amount of business the company did in its glory days, but to surpass it.
“I know we’re capable of doing that,” he said. “It’s just a matter of being methodical, taking the right steps, the right risks at the right time.”
Patton’s Movers, located at 160 Imboden Drive in Winchester, opened in 1912 and was owned and operated by George Washington Patton and his descendants. Virgil Funk worked there for 20 years until, in 1965, he bought the company.
When Virgil Funk retired, his sons, Steve and Jimmie Funk, took over operations.
Steve Funk’s son, 37-year-old Jason Funk, acquired Patton’s Movers earlier this year after his father and uncle decided to retire. He now serves as the company’s president.
“I just want to continue my grandfather’s legacy,” Jason Funk said. “I remember being 8, 10 years old and sitting in the office with my grandfather and telling him, ‘I’m going to run this one day, granddaddy.’”
Jason Funk spent 17 years working in district management for the Food Lion chain of grocery stores, but would help out at Patton’s Movers whenever he could.
“I wanted to know the ins and outs of how everything operated,” he said.
He then spent four years working for another moving company because a downturn in business at Patton’s made it financially impossible for him to join the family operation.
“Things were a little tight for a while, and it’s just now coming back around,” Jason Funk said. “It’s a very competitive industry around here. Sixty years ago, there were two [moving] companies [in the Winchester area]. Now there’s, like, 30 companies within a 50-mile radius.”
After guiding Patton’s Movers out of its financial slump, Steve and Jimmie Funk realized it would be a good time to retire and allow Jason Funk to take over.
The new president said he plans to continue his firm’s tradition of offering outstanding customer service while also making Patton’s Movers more prominent in the community.
To that end, Jason Funk is preparing to unveil the first logo in the company’s history, and is optimizing the Patton’s Movers website so it shows up at or near the top of a Google search page when someone is in need of a moving company.
“Moving is one of the most stressful things someone will encounter in their life,” Jason Funk said. “Being able to put customers at ease and build relationships is probably the most important, and my favorite, part of this job.”
Even though Patton’s Movers is a single-site operation, it can tackle the same large-scale projects as its national competitors. Moves can be arranged locally, nationally or internationally, and people who need temporary storage for their possessions can utilize the company’s corporate warehouse at 160 Imboden Drive.
“We’re like one of the big guys, one of the national chains, but we’re an independent company,” Jason Funk said.
Patton’s Movers currently has 25 employees, six moving trucks and a tractor-trailer, but Jason Funk wants all of those numbers to grow.
“At the company’s height, we had 15 trucks and, like, 50 guys working for us,” he said. “I’m looking to get bigger than that. ... My goal is to be the premiere [moving] company in the tri-state area.
“When I have the team around me that I do, the sky’s the limit,” he added. “And I owe it all to my grandfather.”
