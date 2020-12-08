BERRYVILLE — Clarke County government personnel, including school division employees, could soon receive an unexpected check.
One-time pay bonuses are proposed for many of them in recognition of their willingness to continue working despite hardships imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal, presented to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' Finance Committee on Monday, would put $1,000 in the wallets of full-time employees. Part-timers who are regular employees and have attained a certain number of hours would receive $500.
Explaining the latter, County Administrator Chris Boies gave this scenario: A part-time employee who works every week at the solid waste convenience center on Quarry Road likely would be eligible for a bonus. A lifeguard who worked only a few hours during the summer at the Chet Hobert Park pool probably would not.
Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett said she, Boies and county school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop came up with the proposal. However, full details haven't been worked out yet.
The intent is for employees to be able to take home those specified amounts. The county aims to cover payroll taxes for the bonuses, Boies said.
"That would be hard" to calculate, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett speculated.
Bennett said the county's accounting system is capable of doing the math.
The Finance Committee members — Catlett and White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay — expressed support for giving the bonuses. Yet the full board must consider it for approval during an upcoming meeting.
In part, the bonuses are intended to make up for a planned 2% pay raise which employees probably won't receive.
While adopting a roughly $43.9 million budget for the current fiscal year, the supervisors in April transferred $484,210 to cover the raise to a list of $950,000 in contingency expenses to be pursued only if it's eventually determined the county can afford them. Tom Judge, who then was the joint administrative services director, estimated the pandemic could cost the county at least $970,000 in revenue, largely through lost sales tax collections and delinquent tax payments.
The total amount needed to cover the bonuses and payroll taxes isn't yet determined, but Bennett said she doesn't anticipate it will exceed $484,210.
Officials have indicated the financial year, despite the pandemic, has gone a little better than they expected.
At this point in the year, the bonuses would be "the easiest way for employees to be rewarded" for their dedication to their jobs, Boies said.
"It's really nice that we're able to do something" for them, Catlett added.
