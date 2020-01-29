BERRYVILLE — With Clarke County teacher salaries lagging behind neighboring school divisions the past two fiscal years, the Clarke County School Board hopes to do some catching up with a 5% pay hike in its proposed budget for fiscal year 2021.
The salary increase, recommended in Superintendent Chuck Bishop’s spending plan, was discussed at Monday night’s School Board meeting. It would cost the school division $804,080 to implement.
Bishop’s FY21 budget proposal is $28,064,587, up $223,401 or 0.8%, from the current fiscal year. The proposed operating budget is $24,330,509, an increase of 2.1% or $497,157, compared to FY20.
The proposal seeks $368,628 in additional local tax dollars, a 2.3% increase from the $16,184,838 it currently receives.
School Board member Jonathan Turkel stressed the importance of keeping Clarke’s teacher pay competitive with other school divisions in the region. For the current fiscal year, teachers and staff received at 4% pay increase, while administrators got a 3% increase.
The recommended pay hike for FY21 is on a 33-step scale for teachers with a bachelor’s degree. Raises would range from $2,115 to $3,300 annually, depending on a teacher’s experience.
Under the proposal, Clarke’s starting pay for new teachers would increase from $42,300 to $43,800. Starting teacher pay in Frederick County Public Schools is currently $42,500 and $42,880 in Winchester Public Schools.
Even with a 5% raise, Clarke would still lag behind Frederick and Winchester for steps 5, 10, 20, 25 and 30 on the pay scale.
Bishop added that he anticipates the cost of employee health insurance increasing 1% to 5% in FY21. A 5% increase could cost teachers anywhere from $0 to $669.22, depending on their individual health insurance plan.
Before Bishop presented his budget, Johnson-Williams Middle School history teacher Phil Strunk thanked the School Board for being “advocates of education” as they develop the division’s spending plan.
“I know that the population student-wise is going down in Clarke, but that is no excuse for anything less than a high-quality education,” Strunk said.
The budget proposal is based on 1,846 students, which does not include 40 additional preschool students. Total student membership in Clarke County Public Schools has decreased by 187 students since the 2003-04 school year.
“Our student population is declining,” Bishop said. “And I share with you, though, the need is increasing.”
Bishop said this need is reflected in more students requiring disability services and English Language Learner services and more students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch.
For FY21, Bishop said the composite index, which determines the ability of a locality to pay for education, has increased to 0.5729. That means Clarke County is expected to fund about 57 cents for every dollar it spends on education. By comparison, Winchester’s composite index is 0.4319, Frederick’s 0.4120 and Loudoun’s 0.5466.
Attending Monday’s meeting were School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert and members Jonathan Turkel, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte. Superintendent Chuck Bishop was also in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.