BERRYVILLE — As many as 17 of Clarke County’s approximately 120 employees could see more in their paychecks beginning this summer, even if their coworkers don’t get a raise.
Monday morning, proposed pay scale revisions were presented to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ personnel and finance committees. The revisions will be considered as budgeting for the approaching fiscal year continues.
Three of the five current supervisors are on those committees. They indicated they favor the revisions. But a formal vote won’t be taken until the full board meets next Tuesday afternoon.
Supervisors in 2014 adopted a personnel classification system for general government employees — those whose departments ultimately are overseen by the county administrator. Consultants who designed the system assessed specific jobs and their descriptions, and each position was assigned a certain grade level on the pay scale.
Thirty-five pay grades are on the scale, which goes up in 5% increments. The scale has been tweaked over time as job titles and/or descriptions were revised to meet county needs. Despite inflation, though, the minimum, midpoint and maximum salaries haven’t changed since it was adopted.
“It’s the starting pay that’s hurting particular (county) offices right now” in terms of being able to fill vacancies, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
For example, as vacancies have occurred at the sheriff’s office, “they haven’t been able to hire people with experience,” Boies said. So new deputies have gone to work at the minimum pay grade.
Revisions would apply to constitutional office employees as well as general government staff.
“We’ve got to be fair to our employees,” said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
That especially holds true for people working in the same building, officials have said.
Under the proposal, salary levels on each grade are to increase by 10% effective July 1.
“Only employees below the new minimum salary for their respective grades would receive additional compensation,” Boies said.
The following are examples of pay levels for specific jobs and how they would fare under the proposal:
A kennel attendant at the animal shelter is the lowest-ranked job on the scale, classified at Grade 4. Currently, the minimum salary is $23,597.74, the midpoint is $30,677.06 and the maximum is $37,756.38. The proposal increases the minimum to $25,957.51, the midpoint to $33,744.77 and the maximum to $41,532.02.
A communications specialist — also known as a 911 center operator — is at Grade 11. The minimum salary is $33,204.39, the midpoint is $43,165.71 and the maximum is $53,127.02. The proposal raises the minimum to $36,524.83, the midpoint to $47,482.28 and the maximum to $58,439.72.
A deputy sheriff and firefighter/emergency medical technician is at Grade 16. The minimum salary is $42,378.15, the midpoint is $55,091.60 and the maximum is $67,805.04. It’s being proposed to increase the minimum to $46,615.97, the midpoint to $60,600.76 and the maximum to $74,585.54.
The sheriff’s office’s chief deputy is at Grade 27. The minimum salary is $72,481.02, the midpoint is $94,225.33 and the maximum is $115,969.63. The proposal boosts the minimum to $79,729.12, the midpoint to $103,647.86 and the maximum to $127,566.59.
The county administrator — the top job within the county’s ranks — is at Grade 35. The minimum salary is $107,087.48, the midpoint is $139,213.72 and the maximum is $171,339.96. The proposal increases the minimum to $117,796.23, the midpoint to $153,135.09 and the maximum to $188,473.96.
Boies gave two scenarios as to how the proposal could affect budgeting for fiscal year 2024.
If no across-the-board pay raise is approved, one general government employee will need an extra $2,682 in salary and 16 employees in constitutional offices will need a total of $58,484.59 to meet the new minimum in their respective grades, Boies said.
However, if an overall 5% raise is budgeted, the general government employee wouldn’t need any extra salary to meet the new minimum and the number of constitutional office employees needing more pay would drop to 11, with $21,923.39 in total additional compensation for them necessary, he said.
Those amounts don’t include perks such as health insurance, he mentioned.
The extra spending would have “a pretty minimal impact on the budget,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Salary scale revisions wouldn’t apply to Clarke County Public Schools employees. The school division has its own pay system.
